Repsol to supply SAF to Atlas Air and Inditex for regular use on cargo flights

Flights from Zaragoza Airport (Spain) carried out by Atlas Air for Inditex are using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by Repsol.





Atlas Air becomes the first cargo airline to use SAF regularly on its freight transport flights in Spain, marking a new milestone towards the decarbonization of the airline sector.



ZARAGOZA, Spain, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repsol, a multi-energy company committed to leading the energy transition, today announced that it has begun supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Atlas Air for use in all its flights with its customer Inditex from Zaragoza Airport (Spain). Beginning in November, Atlas Air is initially incorporating 5% SAF in all its flights.

The agreement makes New York-based Atlas Air the first cargo airline to use SAF regularly on its cargo flights in Spain, marking a new milestone in the airline sector. The initiative is in line with the companies’ commitments to achieve their respective carbon footprint reduction goals, and also positions them to comply with anticipated compliance measures included in the ReFuelEU Aviation regulations that require use of 2% renewable fuels in 2025, 6% in 2030 and 70% in 2050, respectively.

“With this agreement, we take another step in the decarbonization of aviation. We show that SAF is the future, but also the present. With the upcoming launch of our new advanced biofuels plant in Cartagena (Spain), we are ready to supply the sector with the SAF it needs to realize its decarbonization ambitions,” said Óliver Fernández, Director of International Aviation at Repsol.

“We are committed to contributing to the sustainability of the aviation sector and appreciate this opportunity to work with our valued partners at Inditex and Repsol,” said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability for Atlas Air Worldwide. “It is critical for our sector to work together in driving wider adoption and availability of SAF, which ultimately will have a positive impact on our industry and the environment.”

The agreement also aims to enhance local SAF production, both in terms of refinery capacity and in the sourcing of nearby raw materials, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector. Aena, responsible for the management of the Zaragoza Airport, participates proactively in the promotion and integration of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to promote their production and encourage their consumption.

Repsol is a pioneer in the manufacture of renewable fuels for all types of transport in Spain. It has been manufacturing biofuels in its industrial complexes for 25 years and already has more than 30 service stations in the Iberian Peninsula that supply 100% renewable fuels to its customers. Renewable fuels are an alternative now available for all transport segments and represent the main solution for aviation, maritime transport, and heavy road transport that do not currently have a viable alternative in electrification.

In the next weeks, Repsol will start up its first plant dedicated exclusively to the production of advanced biofuels in the Iberian Peninsula and one of the first plants of its kind in Europe at its industrial complex in Cartagena (Spain). Repsol has invested more than 200 million euros in the construction of the plant. It will have a production capacity of 250,000 tons of SAF and renewable diesel per year, produced from various types of residues, mainly used cooking oil and waste from the agri-food industry, and will reduce 900,000 tons of CO2 per year.

In 2022, total SAF production worldwide was 240,000 tons, according to the IATA. In 2025, approximately 120,000 tons will be needed in Spain to cover the 2% obligation of RefuelEU Aviation. Production of the new plant will be able to cover all the SAF demand in the Iberian Peninsula, complying with the obligation until the European mandate rises to 3%.

About Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy company that leads the energy transition and has set itself the goal of being zero net emissions by 2050. It is present throughout the energy value chain, employs 24,000 people, distributes its products in more than 90 countries and has 24 million customers. To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Repsol is committed to a model that integrates all technologies for decarbonisation, based on improving efficiency, increasing its renewable electricity generation capacity, producing renewable fuels, developing of new solutions for customers, the circular economy, and the promotion of cutting-edge projects to reduce the carbon footprint of the industry.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Inditex

Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers -with brands as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home-, operating in more than 200 markets through its online platform and stores. Its integrated business model is focused on meeting customer demands through a quality fashion proposition and a unique customer experience. Inditex's logistics model prioritizes maritime and road transport - which represents the majority of its routes -, reserving air transport only for intercontinental distances. The Group is firmly committed to sustainability, with the ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

