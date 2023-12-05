Security Journey Launches Enterprise-Grade Security and Accessibility Features for World-Class Secure Coding Training Platform

Key product milestones are an industry first, marking a new maturity level in the AppSec education market

Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Journey, a leading secure coding training provider, today announced support for WCAG, SCIM and continued compliance with SOC2 Type 2, which are leading industry standards, making it the most secure and accessible AppSec training platform on the market.

The new capabilities mean large enterprises can now provide application security education to their development teams from a platform that meets security, global accessibility, and automated user provisioning requirements. These features ensure that in-depth training programs are provided to all learners including those who are sight and hearing-impaired, streamline user access and lifecycle management, and provide additional assurances on the rigorous security of the platform itself.

Specifically, the Security Journey platform now supports:

Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), Section 508 (US) and EN 301 549 (EU)*

These accessibility standards/guidelines focus on ensuring web content such as text, images, sounds, code or markup that defines structure and presentation can be understood by people with disabilities

Security Journey lessons now provide captions and “alt text” for images so that learners can see and hear content using assistive technologies

Learner interface and over 800 lessons have accessibility features

This is an industry first for an application security training provider

System for Cross-Domain Identity Management (SCIM)

SCIM is an open standard for automating user provisioning across domains, reducing the time and complexity typically associated with the process

It removes the need for manual user management and minimizes human error, meaning program admins can spend more time with learners

System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2

SOC 2 is an international standard designed to help service organizations provide assurance about their security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls

Security Journey customers can be confident that their sensitive data will be handled in line with industry best practices

*The technical requirements of the Section 508 procurement law in the US refer to WCAG for web content, documents and software. Similarly, EN 301 549 is the technical standard that allows the European Commission to enforce policies across Europe.

“We are excited to reach these key product milestones to provide large enterprises with the features they need to manage world-class application security education programs across their entire SDLC,” said Security Journey CEO, Joe Ferrara. “I believe this marks a new maturity level in the market – making it appealing for large enterprises to move from less effective home-grown training to an in-depth progressive program built by AppSec experts.”

About Security Journey

Security Journey helps enterprises reduce vulnerabilities with application security education for developers and all individuals involved in creating software. Development teams are empowered through practical, skill-oriented secure coding training that easily satisfies compliance needs and goes beyond that to build a security-first development culture. Over 450 companies around the world are teaching their teams how to build safer software using Security Journey. Learn more and try our training at securityjourney.com

//ENDS//

Attachments

Amy Baker Security Journey 7246125137 amy_baker@securityjourney.com