Bazaarvoice acquires Granify, a leader in AI-driven e-commerce contextualization, enabling brands and retailers to increase online conversion and sales

Adding Granify’s solution further enhances Bazaarvoice’s full-funnel e-commerce suite to enable brands and retailers to drive discovery, increase conversion, and basket size

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading platform for full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce, today announced the acquisition of Granify, the leading e-commerce contextualization solution. The acquisition demonstrates Bazaarvoice’s continuing commitment to investing in leading-edge technology to supercharge e-commerce engines to deliver seamless shopper experiences and accelerate revenue lift. By avoiding personal identifiable information (PII) and using advanced AI and machine learning technology, Granify’s contextualization software overcomes major barriers to creating tailored on-site experiences, combining in-session shopper behavioral data with contextual signals to identify key moments in every shopper’s journey to drive better conversion.



Granify’s approach ensures brand safety and enhances the shopping experience with elements like social proof, tailored search results, inventory levels, UGC, pricing, and customized offers, all timed perfectly within the consumer’s journey. When combined with Bazaarvoice's product and UGC data, retailers and brands will be able to create highly tailored shopping experiences for every customer within one platform.

Keith Nealon, CEO, at Bazaarvoice, says: “Consumers are increasingly looking for a unique and personal shopping experience, while at the same time, being increasingly concerned with how their personal data and browsing behavior is used. At Bazaarvoice, we’ve focused on connecting shoppers to the information they truly want and need at the right time. Our brand and retail customers are increasingly looking for more ways to differentiate by delivering customized, relevant and engaging experiences to consumers. This acquisition allows them to do just that, within one single full-funnel content solution. Our investment in Granify underscores our commitment to be at the forefront of e-commerce shopping experiences."

Granify's innovation solution is already being used by retailers to increase site and mobile app revenue across many brands and countries. This acquisition builds on Bazaarvoice’s commitment to transform the online shopping experience for its customers, by supercharging their existing investments in content and e-commerce solutions, thus leading to increased transparency and increased ease to connect the authentic voices of shoppers to one another.

Jeff Lawrence, CEO, Granify says: “Granify was founded on the premise that shoppers expect tailored, relevant and engaging shopping experiences. By analyzing thousands of behavioral and contextual data points for every shopping session, Granify identifies opportunities to serve shoppers with the right information at the right moment to make informed buying decisions. This improves the shopping experience and, in turn, increases brands’ and retailers’ revenue. By joining Bazaarvoice, we are able to couple our unique capabilities with their full-funnel content solutions to ensure brands and retailers are providing exceptional shopping experiences for consumers that help them to convert.”

About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

About Granify, Inc.

Granify uses data science to analyze each shopper’s digital body language and create highly tailored and engaging experiences that surface the right content to the right shopper at the right moment.

By enhancing the shopping experience, Granify helps enterprise retailers increase their online conversion rates and sales by up to 15%. The company was founded in 2011 by CEO Jeff Lawrence and is backed by Valar Ventures, iNovia Capital, Klass Capital, BDC, and Neu Venture Capital. Granify has offices in Edmonton, Alberta, and Austin, Texas.

