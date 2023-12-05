SpyGlass Pharma Strengthens Leadership to Further Advance its Intraocular Drug Delivery Platform

Margot Goodkin, M.D., Ph.D., appointed Chief Medical Officer



Bilal Khan, MBA, CEO of New World Medical, appointed to the SpyGlass Board of Directors

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma™, a privately-held ophthalmic biotechnology company, today announced the appointments of Margot Goodkin, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Bilal Khan, MBA, to the SpyGlass Board of Directors. Dr. Goodkin and Mr. Khan each bring a wealth of experience to support the growth and continued development of the SpyGlass intraocular drug delivery platform.



Dr. Goodkin is a glaucoma fellowship-trained ophthalmologist and a biopharmaceutical industry veteran. Prior to joining SpyGlass, Dr. Goodkin was Executive Director, Ophthalmology Clinical Development at Allergan/AbbVie, where she successfully helped develop Durysta®, the first intracameral sustained-release therapy approved in the US to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension. She also previously worked at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Devices and Radiologic Health, where she evaluated and approved clinical trials investigating ophthalmic devices.

“Dr. Goodkin’s deep expertise in ophthalmic clinical development and regulatory proceedings make her uniquely qualified to lead our clinical program,” said Patrick Mooney, CEO of SpyGlass Pharma™. “Dr. Goodkin’s extensive leadership experience and personal conviction to improve patient care will enhance this company’s dedicated leadership team. We look forward to partnering together as we progress our promising SpyGlass platform through the FDA approval process.”

Mr. Khan, who today joins the SpyGlass Board of Directors, is currently the Chief Executive Officer of New World Medical. In this role, Mr. Khan successfully led multiple product launches in the glaucoma market, including KDB Glide®, the Ahmed ClearPath® drainage devices, and, most recently, the Streamline® Surgical System. Mr. Khan is well suited to provide guidance relating to the growth and future commercialization of the SpyGlass platform, given his financial background and deep knowledge of the glaucoma commercial and operational landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bilal to the SpyGlass Board of Directors. Bilal’s experience will be vital to the continued growth and success of this company,” said Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, M.D., Executive Chair, President and Co-Founder of SpyGlass Pharma.

SpyGlass recently initiated a Phase I/II study to investigate the safety and efficacy of its intraocular drug delivery platform in patients with glaucoma and visually significant cataracts.

ABOUT SPYGLASS PHARMA

SpyGlass Pharma was Co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, MD and Glenn Sussman. The company is focused on the development of the world’s first, IOL-mounted, controlled release drug delivery platform capable of delivering multiple years of therapy. The technology was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and spun off campus post Series A funding from New Enterprise Associates. http://www.spyglasspharma.com

Media Contact:

Claudia Penido

917-763-8733

cpenido@dna-comms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b50e397-07cc-4f74-9a1a-b9709d2a1220



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35150e61-7a39-4b59-aff6-3ec135f77b56







