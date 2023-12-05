Submit Release
FUNMILY UPGRADE 3.25HP 18 INCH Wide Treadmill

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUNMILY has announced the launch of their latest UPGRADED FUNMILY 3.25HP Heavy Duty Treadmill with 36 Preset Programs. UPGRADED Treadmill Provides large space for your workout and keeps you safe when you're running fast.

The 3.25HP Heavy Duty Treadmill has a 18” x 51” Running Belt and the 7-layer non-slip shock-absorbing tread belt ensures a comfortable workout for your knees, hips, ankles, and feet, allowing you to extend your workout time. The 3-level manual incline is easy to adjust, providing maximum workout variety. Just 10 minutes at maximum incline and your quads will be burning! With its 300lb capacity, the FUNMILY Treadmill is ideal for users of all sizes and fitness levels.

FUNMILY was built to offers high-quality modern design treadmill, and With FUNMILY, you can unleash your pressure and make every moment more thrilling.

Unlock Your Potential with FUNMILY right now.

Contact:
FUNMILY - Funmilybrand@gmail.com


