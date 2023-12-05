SportGait and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Concussion Support and Recovery Technology to the Public Sector

WILMINGTON, N.C. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportGait, the brain wellness and medical technology company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SportGait’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s accurate and affordable concussion support and recovery platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.



“We are delighted to be partnering with Carahsoft to bring our concussion support and recovery platform to the Public Sector market,” said Chris Newton, CEO of SportGait. “At SportGait, we are putting a lot of resources into the Public Sector to help protect student athletes and physically active individuals by arming them with revolutionary, science-backed technology to assess and monitor individuals who may have experienced the neurocognitive and neuromotor deficits often associated with concussions.”

SportGait educates and connects athletes through its ecosystem and specialized platform of precise measurements. As a highly trusted source of medical technology, SportGait supports medical professionals, sports organizations, athletic trainers, athletes and their families by enabling all stakeholders to focus on the health and safety of the athletes.

“Carahsoft is excited to work with SportGait to support the health and mental wellbeing of athletes nationwide,” said Martin Gavin, who oversees Carahsoft’s Education and Healthcare Technology Portfolio. “By working with SportGait and our reseller partners, we can expand Public Sector access to its innovative solutions for concussion decision support, providing athletes the highest level of care possible.”

SportGait is available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8585 or SportGait@carahsoft.com.

About SportGait

SportGait is a provider of precision measurement tools for wellness evaluations. Their array of assessments is best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating and monitoring neurocognitive and neuromotor function, both of which are critical in supporting medical decisions related to concussion recovery. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology used nationwide. For more information, please visit https://sportgait.com.

About Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology Portfolio encompasses more than 65 vendor partners. As The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, Carahsoft offers innovative healthcare technology solutions that improve the overall quality, safety and effectiveness of health delivery systems through data management and storage solutions, network security systems protected by privilege access control, security solutions to mitigate cyber threats and breaches, HIPAA-compliant software and digital records of patient health information (EMR/EHR). Discover more about Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

