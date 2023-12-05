EarnPark joins premier accelerator programs

EarnPark has been selected to participate in not just one but three prestigious accelerator programs: AWS Activate, Google for Startups Accelerator and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

London, UK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnPark is thrilled to share some exciting news – the platform has been selected to participate in not just one but three prestigious accelerator programs: AWS Activate, Google for Startups Accelerator and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub!

AWS Activate: Bringing ideas into reality

The involvement in the AWS Activate program is a game-changer.

This initiative is specifically designed to help startups progress from the idea stage to a polished product.



Here's what it brings to the table:

Global network:

By stepping into the AWS Activate community, EarnPark is granted access to an expansive network that links us with industry leaders, tech gurus, seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, startup influencers, advisors, and partners. This global network opens doors to endless opportunities and collaborations.

Technology fast-track:

The program is the platform’s technical ace-in-the-hole. It provides tech teams with resources, guidance, and a supportive peer community. From in-depth technical dives to tackling the day-to-day challenges faced by Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), such as team management, product development, and the nuances of cloud architecture design.

Business boost:

With AWS Activate, EarnPark is on the path to becoming investment-ready. The program offers workshops tailored to help validate the Go-To-Market strategy, perfect the pitch deck, and refine the storytelling skills.

Alumni community:

Beyond the program's duration, EarnPark will continue to enjoy the support and knowledge exchange offered by the robust AWS Activate alumni community.

AWS technology used:



AWS ECS Fargate: Container management.

AWS SQS: Communication between microservices.

AWS RDS: Data storage for microservices' databases.

AWS ElastiCache: Data caching.

AWS EventBridge: Scheduler for recurring tasks.

AWS Aurora Serverless

AWS Lambda: Monitoring, queue management, and deployment processes.

AWS DynamoDB: Storage for unstructured data.

API Gateways infrastructure: Access to APIs and routing.

AWS Secret Manager: Storage for service accounts, keys, and sensitive information.

AWS S3: Storage and access to static data.

AWS CloudFront: CDN (Content Delivery Network) for caching static resources and routing.

Google for Startups Accelerator: Accelerated with Google

The Google for Startups Accelerator program takes the platform’s technical capabilities to the next level. Designed to help startups collectively address specific technical challenges, it empowers projects with invaluable resources.

Here’s what it brings to the table:

Tailored technical help:

EarnPark outlined its top technical challenges, and the program's core strength lies in pairing them with relevant experts from both Google and the industry. Together, they will tackle these challenges, enhancing business prospects.

Specialist deep dives:

Beyond mentorship and project support, the program takes EarnPark on deep dives and engaging workshops. EarnPark will focus on areas like product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders.

Equity-free support:

A crucial benefit of this program is the three months of equity-free support. This means EarnPark retains full ownership and control of our vision.

Custom mentorship:

EarnPark will receive personalized guidance from Google mentors and industry experts, honing their product and leadership skills.

Google product insights:

Engaging with Google experts, EarnPark will learn invaluable tips and tricks directly from the minds that built Google's innovative products.

Technical partnerships:

The program fosters partnerships with Google experts, allowing the platform to collaboratively address their most pressing technical challenges.

Founder network:

EarnPark team will have the privilege of connecting with and learning from fellow founders, creating an empowering peer-to-peer support network.

Google Cloud credits and support:

With access to Google Cloud credits and dedicated support via the Google for Startups Cloud Program, the platform is well-equipped for tech-related needs.

Google technology used:



Google Identity Platform: Authentication/Authorization.

Google Tag Manager (GTM): Analytics.

In plans:

Cloud Functions: Automation of processes.

BigQuery: Analytics, monitoring, and log analysis.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub: Fueling startup's future with AI

This program offers startups the opportunity to supercharge their growth with access to cutting-edge AI services, expert guidance, and essential technology.



Here’s what it brings to the table:

AI-Powered advancements:

EarnPark can harness AI's potential with OpenAI credits and Azure credits of up to $150,000, tailored to startups of all expertise levels.

Rapid development:

Access to tools and technologies like Azure credits, GitHub, Microsoft 365, LinkedIn Premium, and more, enabling team to accelerate their product development.

Guidance from experts:

EarnPark team will have the privilege of unlimited 1:1 meetings with Microsoft experts, facilitating swift resolutions to any business or technical challenges.

Unlocking AI potential:

With AI services accessible to startups at all levels, EarnPark is on the path to limitless innovation.

Microsoft technology used:

Azure Cloud: Virtual machines hosting blockchain network validators (Ethereum) and cosigners for Fireblocks transaction signing.

Being a part of three accelerator programs is a big step in EarnPark’s journey, offering a wealth of advantages:

Accelerate growth and development: These programs serve as catalysts for the platform’s expansion. EarnPark is not just growing; it’s growing faster, thanks to the insights and resources these accelerators provide.

Tap into invaluable mentorship: The mentorship the team gains from industry experts is like having a guiding compass through the complex startup landscape. It's not just advice; it's actionable wisdom.

Access resources and support: With the support of these accelerators, the team is not just accessing resources; it’s accessing the right resources at the right time. This strategic advantage is propelling them forward.

Expand network: Networking isn't just about connections; it's about collaboration. These programs enable the team to connect with innovative startups, leading to meaningful collaborations and mutual growth.

Fine-tune strategies: Team is not just refining their strategies; they are elevating them to a whole new level. The feedback, guidance, and shared experiences from these programs are shaping their path to success.

By participating in these accelerator programs, EarnPark is not just moving ahead; it’s surging forward, driven by the opportunities, support, and collective knowledge they provide.



The team is excited about the journey ahead, and they are committed to delivering even more value to their users and to making the most of these programs and using them to enrich the experience they provide to each and every one of users.



Together, they are forging an exciting path ahead. Stay tuned for more incredible developments!

