PHILIPPINES, December 5 - Press Release

December 5, 2023 Jinggoy endorses Eddie Garcia bill to plenary FOUR years since it was first introduced in the Senate, the proposed Eddie Garcia law—a measure instituting policies for the protection of movie and television workers—has finally been endorsed for plenary consideration, Senator Jinggoy EjercitoEstrada today said. "Nakalulungkot mang banggitin, pero ang panukalang ito ay bunga ng aksidente sa television shooting naging dahilan ng pagkamatay ng batikang aktor na si Eddie Garcia noong 2019. Despite his age—he was 90 years old at the time—the screen legend remained active in doing movies and television series. This unfortunate incident and his untimely demise which shocked the industry led some actors and workers to push for reforms, calling out dangerous working conditions, especially on set, thus, paving the way for this measure," Estrada, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, said in his sponsorship speech. Provisions of the proposed "Eddie Garcia Law" ensure movie and TV workers of decent incomes, and protection from abuse, extended working hours, harassment, hazardous working conditions, and economic exploitation. Considering the unpredictable nature of what Estrada described as a unique industry due to prolonged work hours, specific provisions on social welfare benefits and insurance for work-related incidents or deaths that would provide much-needed security and protection were introduced in the bill. "How would workers be able to keep working for their passion and the industry they love if the same industry takes advantage of them? It is high time that we regulate this longstanding practice and we need to institute measures to impose standards and bring about change," Estrada said. The bill seeks to institute a normal eight-hour work or up to a maximum of 14 hours, exclusive of meal periods, or a total of 60 hours in a week. Senior citizens or those aged 60 years and above who have extended working periods need to voluntarily execute a separate agreement in the proper form prescribed by the Department of Labor and Employment. Workers shall also be governed by an employment contract to protect their interest, which shall include, among others, pertinent details about the job and its description, as well as the work hours and commensurate rate or any applicable benefits. Those who have existing projects or contracts with other outfits should also not be discriminated against, unless exclusivity is specified. "We cannot allow karoshi, a Japanese term which means death by overwork, to continue in our film and TV industry. Simply, we can't go on like this," said Estrada. "We really owe the success of every film or TV production to these workers. This is our tribute not just to 'Manoy,' but also to the hardworking staff. Let us immortalize the legacy of 'Manoy' Eddie Garcia through this bill. Hinihikayat ko po ang aking kapwa mambabatas sa Senado na suportahan ang panukalang ito na hindi lamang magbibigay ng proteksyon sa kapakanan ng TV at movie industry workers kundi para rin bigyan sila ng respeto at dignidad," the senator said. Eddie Garcia bill, inindorso na sa plenaryo ng Senado - Jinggoy ININDORSO na sa plenaryo ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang "Eddie Garcia" bill, ang panukalang nagtatatag ng mga patakaran para sa proteksyon ng mga manggagawa sa industriya ng pelikula at telebisyon, apat na taon ng nakabinbin sa Senado. "Nakalulungkot mang banggitin, pero ang panukalang ito ay bunga ng aksidente sa television shooting naging dahilan ng pagkamatay ng batikang aktor na si Eddie Garcia noong 2019. Despite his age—he was 90 years old at the time—the screen legend remained active in doing movies and television series. This unfortunate incident and his untimely demise which shocked the industry led some actors and workers to push for reforms, calling out dangerous working conditions, especially on set, thus, paving the way for this measure," sabi ni Estrada, chairperson ng Committee on Labor, sa kanyang sponsorship speech. Nakapaloob sa panukalang "Eddie Garcia" law ang pagtiyak ng disenteng kita, proteksyon sa pang-aabuso, pangha-harass, mapanganib na kondisyon sa trabaho at economic exploitation para sa mga manggagawa ng industriya ng pelikula at telebisyon Isinasaalang-alang din ang kakaibang katangian ng nasabing industriya gaya ng pagkakaroon ng mahabang oras sa trabaho kaya't naglagay ng probisyon sa paglalaan ng social welfare benefits at insurance na magsasakop sa mga insidente na may kinalaman sa trabaho o kamatayan. "Paano naman makakapagtrabaho ang mga manggagawa na minamahal ang industriyang kinabibilangan nila kung ito mismo ay nagsasamantala sa kanila? Panahon na para ipagbawal ang nakasanayan ng gawain na ito at gumawa ng mga hakbang na magtatakda ng mga pamantayan at pagbabago," sabi ni Estrada. Layon ng panukala na itakda ang walong oras na normal working hours, ang maximum ay hindi dapat lumampas sa 14 na oras - hindi kasama dito ang oras sa pagkain - o kabuuan, 60 na oras sa isang linggo. Ang mga senior citizen o yung mga may edad na 60 pataas na patuloy pa ring nagtatrabaho ay kailangang pumirma sa isang kasunduan na batay sa mga iniaatas ng Department of Labor and Employment. Ang mga manggagawa ay pangangasiwaan ng employment contract para maproteksyunan ang kanilang interes, at iba pang kaugnay na detalye sa trabaho gaya ng job description pati na rin ang oras ng trabaho at katumbas nitong rate o anumang naaangkop na benepisyo. "Hindi natin maaring hayaang magpatuloy ang karoshi, isang Hapones na termino na nangangahulugang kamatayan dahil sa sobrang trabaho, sa ating industriya ng pelikula at telebisyon. Simpleng sabi, hindi natin ito maaaring ituloy ng ganito," sabi ni Estrada. "Ang tagumpay ng bawat paggawa ng pelikula o produksyon sa TV ay utang natin sa mga manggagawa sa industriyang ito. Ang panukalang batas na ito ay isang pagpupugay hindi lamang kay 'Manoy,' kundi pati na rin sa masipag na staff. Isabuhay natin ang alaala ni Manoy Eddie Garcia sa pamamagitan ng panukalang ito. Hinihikayat ko ang aking mga kasamahan sa Senado na suportahan ang panukalang ito, na hindi lamang magbibigay ng proteksyon sa kapakanan ng mga manggagawa sa TV at pelikula kundi pati na rin sa kanilang pagpaparangalan at dignidad," ani ng senador.