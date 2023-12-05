Breezeline Voted Best Internet Provider in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus voters choose Breezeline as top internet provider

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has been selected Best Internet Provider in the annual “Best of Columbus” survey sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch.

“We are honored that the Columbus community has chosen Breezeline as Best Internet Provider,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “The multi-million-dollar investment Breezeline has made in its fiber-broadband network has boosted capacity, speed and performance so that our residential and business internet customers in Cleveland and Columbus can enjoy an outstanding connected experience.”

Since it began serving customers in Cleveland and Columbus in 2021, Breezeline has more than doubled network capacity to support the most demanding residential and business bandwidth needs. Additionally, it has established direct connectivity to major cloud and content providers, vastly streamlining data pathways and providing faster connectivity to content on popular sites.

Each year, the “The Official Community's Choice Awards” asks the public to nominate and vote for their favorite companies across dozens of categories. From July 3-24, 2023, the public submitted area businesses and organizations for consideration. The top five nominees in each category moved on to the voting round, which was held September 8-22, 2023, and one winner in each category was selected based on total votes received. Breezeline was the top pick in the internet provider category, the first year in which this category was a part of the competition.

The winning companies were recognized at a November 30 awards gala at the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square. Full results were published in a special supplement in The Columbus Dispatch on December 3.

For more information about Breezeline, visit Breezeline.com.

