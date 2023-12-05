Artelo Biosciences Presents New Preclinical Data on ART12.11 at the 4th Annual Med-Cannabis 2023 Conference in Germany

ART12.11 demonstrated improved bioavailability of CBD in both the fed and fasted states

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced new preclinical data on ART12.11, the Company’s proprietary cocrystal of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetramethylpyrazine (TMP), was presented at the 4th Annual Med-Cannabis 2023 conference today, December 5, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.



During the talk, “A novel cannabidiol:tetramethylpyrazine cocrystal improves the bioavailability and efficacy of CBD,” presented by George Warren, PhD., Principal Scientist at Artelo Biosciences, new data on ART12.11 demonstrating improved CBD bioavailability in both the fed and fasted states compared to CBD alone was discussed. The presentation included results from additional preclinical studies that demonstrated greater anxiolytic, anti-depressive, and pro-social effects of ART12.11 compared to CBD alone.

“ART12.11’s improved physiochemical properties continues to differentiate it from CBD alone,” commented Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Science at Artelo Biosciences. “The therapeutic utility of CBD is hampered by its physical properties, including high lipophilicity, poor solubility and stability, as well as poor oral bioavailability. In contrast, ART12.11 demonstrated greater bioavailability in both the fed and fasted states, as now observed in multiple preclinical studies with two different species, which suggests CBD cocrystalization with TMP represents a meaningful advancement towards creating a better CBD.”

About ART12.11

ART12.11 is Artelo’s wholly owned proprietary cocrystal composition of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetramethylpyrazine (TMP). It is isolated as a single crystalline form that offers biopharmaceutic advantages over standard compositions of CBD. Preclinical studies of ART12.11 have exhibited better pharmacokinetics and improved efficacy compared to other forms of CBD. With superior pharmaceutical properties, including physicochemical, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic advantages, Artelo believes a more consistent and improved bioavailability profile may ultimately lead to increased safety and efficacy in humans, thus making ART12.11 a preferred CBD pharmaceutical composition. The US issued composition of matter patent for ART12.11 is enforceable until December 10, 2038.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, neuropathy, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com