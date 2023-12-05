Submit Release
Worthington Enterprises Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for December 20

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) will hold its quarterly earnings conference call Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal second quarter results, which will reflect the performance of the pre-separation consolidated Worthington Industries. Results will be released after the market closes on December 19.

A live audio webcast of the December 20 call will be available at IR.worthingtonenterprises.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Starting Time: 9 a.m. ET
Conference ID: 1777337
Domestic Participants: 888-330-3567
   

About Worthington Enterprises
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. Worthington’s emphasis on innovation and transformation extends to building products including water systems, heating and cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories, and consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories sold under brand names Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. The Company serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 5,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation, participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts. For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com.

Sonya L. Higginbotham
Senior Vice President
Chief of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability
614.438.7391
sonya.higginbotham@wthg.com

Marcus A. Rogier
Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer
614.840.4663
marcus.rogier@wthg.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd.
Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonEnterprises.com


