ABVC BioPharma Shares Insights from Dr. Scott Irwin of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center over Depression in Cancer Patients Clinical Trials

FREMONT, CA , Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (“ABVC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today shared an interview with Dr. Scott Irwin, MD, Ph.D., an eminent Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (CSMC). Dr. Irwin serves as the Principal Investigator for the clinical trials of ABV-1601, the Company’s drug under development to treat depression in cancer patients.



“Dr. Irwin is trustworthy, sincere, devoted to the work, and takes things that concern his patients seriously. We are grateful for him joining our study as the principal investigator,” said Uttam Patil, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ABVC . He added that the Company believes Dr. Irwin’s ideas and comments will aid in completing the trials on a positive note.

Follow the link to hear the full interview with Dr. Irwin and to learn about why patients are taking lots of medications and looking for something natural to treat their depression.

ABVC BioPharma Website: https://abvcpharma.com/?page_id=17615

Youtube: https://youtu.be/QZ754OpWC7E?si=dews4u1fMpAENWDG

According to Global Market Insights, Antidepressant Drugs Market size exceeded USD 13.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at over 7.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.[1]

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company’s network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct global pivotal clinical trials for PMA (pre-Market Approval).

