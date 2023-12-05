Gamer Pakistan Announces Partnership with Specialist Digital Marketing Agency Bramerz

Bramerz’s Badar Khushnood to Lead Strategic Marketing, Communications and Outreach Program in Pakistan

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), an early-stage technology and esports company focused on game development and in-game AI community engagement, and organizing esports events in Pakistan, today announced it has engaged Bramerz, a leading specialist digital marketing agency in Pakistan, to build and manage a comprehensive brand marketing and awareness campaign.



Bramerz is a leading full-service digital media and marketing company in Pakistan, helping solve complex digital challenges for over 800 companies and blue-chip brands including Samsung, Nestle, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Facebook, AWS Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Unilever, Telenor, BMW, Uber, Dell and Intel. Badar Khushnood, Cofounder and VP of Growth at Bramerz, brings over 18 years of rich and diverse experience in marketing and product growth. Before joining Bramerz, Badar represented Google, Facebook and Twitter as their 1st person-on-the-ground in Pakistan for over a decade. He also serves as an Executive-in-Residence (EIR) at one of the top universities in Pakistan, LUMS, and is a founding board member and mentor at several startup incubators and accelerators. Last year, Badar served as the elected Chairman of Pakistan's IT industry association.

Under the engagement, Bramerz and Khushnood will work to build public relations and marketing outreach in Pakistan and expand the social media and digital footprint of Gamer Pakistan. Bramerz will set the stage for a high-growth, high-revenue, localized business by introducing Gamer Pakistan to gaming influencers in the market, generating and progress relationships with brands and agencies in Pakistan, and facilitating meetings with Pakistani public institutions and officials. Khushnood will act as the Company’s “Brand Evangelist” and official spokesperson in Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Badar and the Bramerz team, introduced to us by our advisor Rishy Jaitly, and incorporate their decades of digital marketing experience and success to broaden our outreach,” said Jim Knopf, Chief Executive Officer of Gamer Pakistan. “Our success lies in understanding the local market like none other, and Badar and Bramerz bring vast local experience and unparalleled local knowledge to the table. We believe this synergy will significantly increase our brand equity in the market and the region, and position Gamer Pakistan to be the #1 Esports brand in the country with an active community participation.”

Badar Khushnood, Cofounder and VP of Growth at Bramerz, added, “We look forward to combining our expertise in digital marketing and local knowledge in Pakistan for Gamer Pakistan’s next stage of growth. We expect to build a compelling campaign that highlights the Company’s game development, in-game AI community engagement, and Esports events in Pakistan, supported by content strategy and market intelligence. We will also help to strategize and monetize Gamer Pakistan’s digital assets and on-ground activities. We thank the Gamer Pakistan team for the opportunity to help advance its vision and build revenue as the Esports leader in Pakistan.”

With close to two decades of rich award-winning experience, Bramerz is one of the leading digital companies in Pakistan. Bramerz has been the choice of several blue-chip brands including Samsung, Nestle, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Facebook, AWS Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Unilever, Telenor, BMW, Uber, Dell, Intel, TetraPak, Metro Cash & Carry, Carrefour, etc.

Helping solve complex digital challenges for over 800+ organizations, Bramerz's leadership team uniquely possesses the most relevant professional experience. In addition to project management and turnkey tactical execution Bramerz also specializes in strategy and consulting, having worked closely with a diverse set of stakeholders including but not limited to donors, policymakers, corporates and startups. In addition to servicing, Bramerz also ventured into digital products creation. Publishrr is a website content management system (CMS) specially designed for news media companies and Fishry helps non-tech SMEs and artisans set up and manage their own-brand-dot-com online stores in an easy to use manner.

Bramerz was recently acquired by a European technology company, S4 Digital, to scale its products and services to the larger global audience.

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), is an esports event development and product marketing company that was founded in November 2021 to create college, inter-university and professional esports events for all genders in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan believes it is rapidly becoming the premiere university esports partner for secondary education institutions in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan creates the formats and events to provide a competitive environment in which to unearth and nurture budding esports talent at the collegiate level. Operations are conducted through its subsidiary, K2 Gamer (PVT) Ltd., and affiliate Elite Sports Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. For more information visit www.gamerpakistan.com.

