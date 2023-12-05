CBMJ to Acquire Key Assets From LTV Streaming Inc. for $2,300,000 - Expanding Reach and Increasing Revenues

SCOTTSDALE, AZ , Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CBMJ Inc. Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) today announced that it has executed an LOI with LTV Streaming Inc. whereas CBMJ will acquire certain assets owned and used by LTV Streaming Inc.

The transaction which is expected to be completed by the end of the month include LTV assets used in the conduct and operation of its streaming news network and other related assets which promote and provide media, news, and entertainment to a Conservative and Christian audience.

In exchange for the assets CBMJ is paying $2,300,000 in the form of 15,333,333 restricted shares of CBMJ having an agreed value of $0.15 per share.

Mark Schaftlein, CEO of both Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism and Capital Consulting Inc., says, "Adding the platform reach, reputation, and future revenues from the assets being acquired from LTV significantly increases CBMJ’s growing footprint as a powerhouse in the patriot media world. We look forward to completing this acquisition of key assets over the next few weeks.”

“This is the next step in building a conservative media powerhouse. Combined, these two platforms will reach hundreds of thousands every week. The corporate media may not want to serve the middle America demographic but is a massive product purchasing audience. They have more dollars to spend than the politically correct audience by a wide margin,” stated Floyd Brown, 30-year veteran of Conservative media.

CBMJ and LTV have conducted, and expect to complete, their respective due diligence investigation and review including, without limitation, management meetings, review of financial matters, and any and all other matters related to, or pertinent to, the streaming news business activities conducted by LTV and the business activities conducted by CBMJ.

CBMJ also recently completed the purchase of well-known American Media Periscope (AMP News) for $2,200,000 on September 26, 2023. AMP News is devoted to serving our audience with the most conscientious, straightforward information available regarding every genre as significant. Political, financial, education, and medical are dissected and delivered to our viewers to help them think limitlessly, and to arrive at their own conclusions.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773