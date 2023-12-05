Netcoins provides update on November Trading Volumes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to provide an update on the momentum in the crypto market and crypto trading results from Netcoins in November 2023.



Netcoins saw significant trading volume in November

During the month of November it was clear that there is a change in market sentiment as investors have been allocating more capital into cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks. Crypto trading kicked off with significant uplift in December as Bitcoin (BTC) hit an 18 month high of USD$42,000, now up 150% on the year. Inflows to the crypto market have increased significantly, mirroring volumes last seen during the October 2021 bullrun.

Netcoins trading volumes and revenues have been hand in hand with this positive market movement and sentiment. Netcoins overall trading volume was up significantly in November, up nearly 93% Month over Month with over CAD$43M worth of crypto traded through the platform in November. Customer deposits rose 40% month over month as crypto investors look to get engaged with trading in the market. Netcoins saw its overall trading volume rise 27% from the prior month, a sign that the market volatility was triggering trading action on the platform.

“Netcoins customers have been very active with the recent volatility in the market and we expect to see more activity and increased trading volumes into the new year,” stated Netcoins President Fraser Matthews. “We have been building a number of investor friendly features during 2023 to ensure that connected investors are on top of their game. Whether it is a Price Alert, Netcoins Coin Widget or a fully executable Limit Order, we have built out capabilities for Netcoins users to take control of their trading in real-time. We want to ensure that we can give investors real time information to help them to invest in the market as it moves. We are also seeing a rise in the popularity of our Ethereum Staking program with over 11% of Netcoins ETH holders Staking their assets.”

Netcoins OTC Trading is off to a great start

During the month of November, Netcoins saw over $17.2M traded through its OTC Desk. Netcoins OTC Trading desk is focused on servicing high net worth individuals, corporates, institutions and family offices to ensure we meet their bespoke trading needs. The OTC desk also has the unique opportunity to work with clients across North America through Netcoins Inc (Canada) and Netcoins USA.

“It was a natural addition for Netcoins to start offering OTC trading services in order to give the more advanced clients; including corporate, institutional and high net worth individuals a more tailored and professional experience,” said Fraser Matthews.

“Whether we’re consulting with our corporate clients regarding their exposure to digital assets or working with a cross border remittance partner, our OTC suite of services provide value and allow our business to grow beyond the retail demographic,” explained OTC Sales and Trading Lead Andrew Bulman.

Netcoins OTC Trading will be rolling out an API Trading solution to clients during the month of December. This product has existed within the Netcoins ecosystem for ATM Operators and will be expanded to work with Corporate and Individual clients.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 6,054,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.30 per common share for a five-year term. The stock options will be subject to vesting requirements over a period of up to 24 months. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.



