Community Redevelopment Inc. Formally Launches Joint Venture with Black Veterans Empowerment Council Inc.

This partnership will better help predetermine the specific housing needs of our veterans.

EWING, N.J., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Community Redevelopment Inc. ( OTC: CRDV ), a public company dedicated to designing, building and developing neighborhoods for traditionally underinvested communities, recently executed an affiliation agreement with the Black Veterans Empowerment Council Inc. (BVEC).

This strategic affiliation expands the objectives of each organization. "Our perspective here at CRDV, is to build and create true homes for traditionally underinvested communities," said CRDV CEO Richard Balles. "By any objective standard, the number of Black veterans who need adequate housing is appalling. Combining our resources with the BVEC, allows us to pre-determine veterans' housing needs as we acquire and then re-design properties to meet specific needs of these heroes."

The Urban Institute projected that approximately 3.5 million people experience homelessness in America each year, of which 23% of all homeless persons and 33% of all homeless men are veterans. Furthermore, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) estimates that 107,000 veterans are homeless on any given night.

Even with VA assistance, there are still more than 100,000 homeless veterans without any aid. "In fiscal year 2021 we served around 200,000 veterans and approximately 39% of those were African Americans," said previous Executive Director of VA Homeless Programs, Monica Diaz.

"Building with a wider lens for both the tenant and local community paired with the art of custom design is what makes this affiliation perfect for helping address this crisis," said BVEC‘s Chairman and President Shawn Deadwiler. "If we don't look to house our Black veterans first, we have lost the battle of stabilizing the Black veteran community. Stable, reliable housing is the first crucial building block for getting our homeless population back on their feet. I'm thrilled to be working with CRDV who understands this and is ready to advance our goals."

Deadwiler further shared: "This is a win for CRDV due to the need in the Black veteran community for housing. We have been advocating multiple cities for this exact type of approach. Black veterans and all veterans deserve better than to sleep on the streets. The fact that CRDV, as a business and public company, was already focused on this community truly surprised us. Our ability to qualify veterans awaiting housing allows CRDV to redesign acquired properties for their specific needs."

ABOUT COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT

Community Redevelopment (CRDV) is a comprehensive all-inclusive real estate company investing in the future of urban and suburban communities. Their objective is to develop neighborhoods utilizing technologies that provide equitable solutions for traditionally underinvested communities and advance sustainable change - socially, economically, and environmentally. CRDV has an elite team of professionals bringing a significant combined experience of over 100 years in real estate development, finance, and technology.

Visit https://www.communityredevelopment.net/ for more information.

ABOUT BVEC (BLACK VETERANS EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL Inc.)

The Black Veterans Empowerment Council Inc. (BVEC) is a non-profit, non-partisan coalition made up of national, state and local veteran service organizations, for-profit businesses and the Black veteran community formed to address the racial disparities of Black veterans. One of their main goals includes addressing the housing needs of Black veterans and advancing their economic opportunities throughout the United States. BVEC is working on comprehensive plans, partnerships and affiliations to strengthen both the collaboration and transformation of their efforts as they continue to shift long-standing racial inequities suffered by Black veterans in the United States. Visit www.bvecinc.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

