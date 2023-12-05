Verizon wins $15 million Navy MWR data services contract

WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector has been competitively awarded a $15 million task order with Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) through the federal government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle. Verizon Public Sector, an incumbent Navy service provider , will deliver voice and data services at domestic and international locations.

The Navy issued the EIS award to Verizon in two components, voice and data. On voice, Verizon will incorporate new technologies and services to help meet the Navy’s next-generation voice requirements.

Verizon will also modernize data services, which includes a transition from the Navy’s Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) voice platform to ethernet.

“The MWR contract award represents the latest example of Verizon’s dedication to the digital transformation of federal agencies, as well as the broader public sector, as evidenced by the work we’ve done with the Department of Defense and a number of other agencies over the last few years,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon. “Our deep public sector knowledge and experience coupled with our industry-leading managed and professional services capabilities separates Verizon as the premier public sector partner.”

The MWR award comes two years after a $78 million contract with Naval District Washington, which named Verizon Public Sector NDW’s technology partner. Under the terms of that contract, Verizon Public Sector updated NDW’s Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) voice platform to a hosted internet protocol voice service (IPVS) at the agency’s Indian Head facility in Maryland.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Verizon Public Sector with nearly $1 billion in new business. Under the sweeping agreement, Verizon Public Sector is providing network modernization services and technical services to the Pentagon, the DoD National Capital Region (NCR) and Fort Belvoir.

