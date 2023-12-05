Mama’s Creations to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call on December 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2023 after market close on December 12, 2023.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13742872

Webcast: MAMA Q3 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “We progressed our planned, sequential improvement in operational execution in the third quarter, leveraging our successful margin enhancement efforts and the evolving build out of our sales organization to position us for profitable, double-digit growth in the third quarter. We expect to reinvest our incremental margin improvements in trade and marketing, which we anticipate will drive increasingly strong sequential sales momentum. I would like to thank each of our teammates for their hard work this quarter, which ultimately enables our continued success.”

A playback of the call will be available through Friday, January 12, 2024. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13742872 . A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

