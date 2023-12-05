Cellulosic Ethanol Market to Grow With Double Digit CAGR of 46.4%, to Reach 56.3 Bn by 2032

The advancement in enzymatic technologies for biomass conversion is a primary driver that is shaping the market growth: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Cellulosic Ethanol Market size is projected to reach a US value of 56.3 Billion by the end of 2032 and is likely to grow with a CAGR of 46.4%.

Cellulosic ethanol is a biofuel made from plant components like agricultural residues and forestry waste instead of food crops. Unlike traditional ethanol, it offers several advantages. It doesn't compete with food sources, addressing concerns about rising food prices. Also, it has a lower carbon footprint, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Its use of non-food feedstocks makes it a more sustainable option, utilizing waste materials and energy crops without impacting food production. Cellulosic ethanol also allows for diversification in feedstock sources, reducing dependence on a single crop. Moreover, its production processes often involve advanced technologies, enhancing energy efficiency.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7875

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 56.3 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 46.4 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

The growth of this sector is primarily driven by increasing environmental concerns and the demand for sustainable biofuel alternatives. Governments and industries worldwide are focusing on reducing carbon emissions, fostering policies that incentivize the production of advanced biofuels like cellulosic ethanol.



Developing and optimizing efficient processes for the conversion of cellulose to ethanol brings about technical difficulties in this sector. Expanding production from a pilot scale to a commercial scale poses significant challenges in the market. This difficulty arises from the various complexities inherent in the production processes

Key Takeaways:

The US market is expected to witness a highest market value of US $ 18.5 Bn by the end of 2032. It is predicted to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US $ 18.1 Bn.

By 2032, the market for cellulosic ethanol is expected to reach a value of US $ 5.4 Bn by 2033.

Energy crop as a feedstock for cellulosic ethanol production is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The transportation end-use of cellulosic ethanol worldwide accounts for the highest end-use market for cellulosic ethanol. Cellulosic ethanol consumption is rising globally due to increased conventional fuel prices and its low environmental impact emissions.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7875



By Feedstock By End-Us By Region Energy Crop

Agriculture Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Forest Residue

Other Feedstock Cellulosic Ethnol Application in Transportation

Industrial Application of Cellulosic Ethnol North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa



The increasing demand for environmentally sustainable biofuels, advancements in enzymatic technologies improving conversion efficiency, and supportive government incentives and policies fostering its development as a renewable energy source are the key factors that drive the market growth - Says FACTMR Expert



Market Competition

In this competitive environment, companies are dedicated to enhancing cellulosic ethanol production with minimal waste. Key players in this sector include Dow, Fiberight, GranBio, Abengoa, Novozymes, BP PLC, BlueFire Renewables, Inc., and Beta Renewables SpA.

In March 2022, a contract was revealed between a company based in Hyderabad and a farmers' organization in Latur, Maharashtra, marking the commencement of India's first ethanol production refinery project. The facility will initially have a daily capacity of 30,000 liters.

Moreover, In January 2022, Clariant announced the inauguration of its first commercial sun liquid factory where they can manufacture cellulosic ethanol from agricultural waste.

Winning strategies

Major players are focusing on fine-tuning and optimizing enzymatic processes for cellulose conversion, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce production costs, which is crucial for the competitiveness of cellulosic ethanol.

In this business, companies are investing in research to find new and advanced materials like energy crops and agricultural residues. This helps diversify sources, ensuring a sustainable and cost-effective supply for ethanol production.

Big players are focusing on successful demonstration projects and expanding production efficiently. This strategy aims to prove the feasibility and scalability of cellulosic ethanol technologies, gaining trust from investors and partners and making it a winning approach in the market.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Animal Feed Probiotics Market Analysis By Source (Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Yeast, Others), By Animal (Companion Animals, Poultry, Other), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Direct Sales) - Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Biofuels Market Analysis by Type (Biodiesel, Bioethanol, Others), Feedstock (Corn-based Biofuel, Sugarcane-based Biofuel, Vegetable Oil-based Biofuel, Other Feedstock-based Biofuel), Application (Biofuel for Land Transport, Biofuel for Shipping, Biofuel for Other Applications) and Region Forecast till 2032

Biochar Market Analysis, By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Hydrothermal Carbonization), By Feedstock (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Farming, Electricity Generation, Others) - Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Animal Feed Probiotics Market Analysis By Source (Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Yeast, Others), By Animal (Companion Animals, Poultry, Other), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Direct Sales) - Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Biofuels Market Analysis by Type (Biodiesel, Bioethanol, Others), Feedstock (Corn-based Biofuel, Sugarcane-based Biofuel, Vegetable Oil-based Biofuel, Other Feedstock-based Biofuel), Application (Biofuel for Land Transport, Biofuel for Shipping, Biofuel for Other Applications) and Region Forecast till 2032

Biochar Market Analysis, By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Hydrothermal Carbonization), By Feedstock (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Farming, Electricity Generation, Others) - Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033