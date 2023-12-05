Credit Acceptance Announces Potential Asset-Backed Financing

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that, subject to market conditions, the Company intends to complete an issuance of approximately $294.0 million of asset-backed notes during the fourth quarter of 2023 through one or more special-purpose subsidiaries, the net proceeds from which financing the Company expects would be used for general corporate purposes. No assurance can be given that the Company will commence or complete the potential asset-backed financing transaction.



Any securities offered and sold in the potential asset-backed financing transaction will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities.

