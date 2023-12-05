Ultimus Collects Prestigious Awards at Industry Ceremony

Snagging Three Top Honors for Fund Administration

CINCINNATI, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading tech-enabled provider of full-service fund administration, middle office, and investor solutions is honored to announce it received a number of industry-renowned awards at the 2023 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards dinner held in New York recently.



The awards ceremony independently recognizes the achievements of service providers in the fund administration industry whose quality of services exceeds their peers. This year Ultimus received three awards in three different categories: ETF, Mutual Fund, and Private Fund Administration. Ultimus secured the three most prestigious awards:

Exchange-Traded Fund Administrator of the Year, Ultimus Fund Solutions,

Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year, Ultimus Fund Solutions, and

Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year, Ultimus LeverPoint.



This is the seventh year in a row Ultimus received the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year award and the ninth year Ultimus ranked as the top service provider in the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administration Survey. This is also the second year in a row Ultimus ranked as the top administrator in the ETF Administration Survey and received the ETF Administrator of the Year award. Additionally, this is the third year Ultimus LeverPoint private equity clients participated in the independently administered survey and the third year the firm has received the Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year award.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says, “We are most proud of the consistency of winning these awards year over year. Quality service is not a one-year initiative or the ‘strategy of the day’ at Ultimus: it is at the core of our culture. Our continued growth has enabled us to consistently invest in talent and technology that will position us well to provide great technology-enabled services for the long haul.”

In appreciation for Ultimus associates, Tenkman continued, “I’m so proud of our team’s diligent work every day to deliver high-quality services to support our clients. In the end, as we continue providing award-winning services and outsourced solutions, our goal is to help optimize and elevate business operations for our clients, and their investors and shareholders.”

The awards are based, in large part, on Global Custodian’s 2023 ETF, Mutual Fund, Private Equity Administration Surveys, which were independently administered earlier this year by the publication. The Global Custodian’s survey is widely regarded as a third-party benchmark for excellence in the industry with asset management clients evaluating the performance and quality of administration providers.

Ultimus significantly outpaced industry averages in all applicable fund servicing categories in each of the three surveys (ETF Administration, Mutual Fund Administration, and Private Equity Fund Administration) reflecting a definitive affirmation from clients, both private and registered fund clients, regarding the firm’s client-centric service model and commitment to excellence overall. Notable takeaways from the 2023 survey results include:

In the ETF Administration survey, Ultimus Fund Solutions far exceeded the industry average of 5.78 with an overall 6.94 score, most notably receiving a 6.75 in client service, and 6.88 in onboarding/launch support plus two perfect scores 7.00 in compliance support and ETF baskets.

Ultimus LeverPoint achieved a remarkable overall score of 6.90, surpassing the industry’s average of 6.09, outperforming industry average scores in all nine applicable categories surveyed. The firm received a perfect 7.0 in technology, well above the industry average of 5.85.

Additional Industry Awards in 2023

Stemming from the firm’s long-term commitment to investing in technology, Ultimus also recently received the Nicsa NOVA Operational Excellence award for its uFILE application and the Best Technology Provider - Back Office award from Institutional Asset Manager. Ultimus also received Best Data Management Solution for Back & Middle Office award again during the With Intelligence Fund Operations & Services Awards earlier this year for its uANALYZE™ application, which is part of the firm’s proprietary, award-winning uSUITE® technology. uSUITE and its network of applications feature built-in robotic processing software, machine-learning algorithms, and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Ultimus accomplished these incredible results while implementing process updates to address regulatory changes, adapting for growing fund complexities, and dealing with market uncertainty. Despite these challenges, the firm also continued to grow its business by adding a significant number of new clients while increasing its assets under management, topping over $500 billion.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 975 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $230B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 425 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

