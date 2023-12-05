Telesign Earns Global 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign is proud to be Globally Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees in China, Colombia, Serbia, Singapore, and the United States say about their experience working at Telesign. This year, 90% of Telesign’s U.S. employees said it’s a Great Place To Work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Telesign stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Globally Certified Great Place to Work,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO. “I believe that Telesign's commitment to our global workforce is at the heart of our success. We believe in empowering our employees and fostering a trusting, diverse, and inclusive culture. While we are thrilled to see that our employees appreciate our approach, we continue to look for opportunities to build on what we have already achieved and make Telesign an even greater place to work.”

According to the Great Place to Work survey, Telesign’s global workforce were also positive on their work experience with 94% of employees felt welcomed when they joined the company, 92% believed that their colleagues cared about each other, and 89% felt comfortable being themselves at work. These results reflect how Telesign’s values of “Authentic” and “Trusted” are integrated into the culture. Telesign employees are encouraged to bring their whole, authentic selves to work, and they are inspired to work hard to uplift each other, making their work enjoyable. Those at Telesign believe employees perform better within a foundation of trust; therefore, Telesign encourages openness and honesty. Telesign’s workforce may be positioned around the world but operates as one unified team to reach its goals.

Telesign has worked hard to create an inclusive and positive work environment for its employees, no matter where they are located. Over the past year, Telesign has launched two new employee resource groups focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) and highlighted diverse voices through cultural events and engagement initiatives. This year, 96% of Telesign employees agree that they receive fair treatment regardless of their race, and 95% agree that they are treated fairly no matter their age or gender.

Telesign also prioritizes employee wellness, introducing their first-ever Employee Wellness Day by supporting awareness months for important topics such as Breast Cancer and Men's Health. The Employee Ambassador Council is another initiative that centers the employee voice, encouraging staff engagement and driving initiatives to build ongoing improvement in managerial development, recognition programs, and cultural reinforcement.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

We’re Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: Telesign | Careers



For more information, visit: ​ https://www.telesign.com/

About Telesign

Telesign provides Continuous Trust™ to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful machine learning and extensive resources deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.

Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Telesign.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.