Vision Disorders & Patient Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the Global Corneal Implants Market says TNR
Global Corneal Implants Market Recorded to Reach US$ 721.7 Mn by 2031; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 6.1% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corneal implants are tiny devices implanted into the eye's cornea to enhance near vision, addressing conditions like presbyopia. They work by modifying the eye's focusing ability, reducing the need for reading glasses. This procedure offers a less invasive solution for people experiencing age-related vision issues, improving their close-up vision.
Get Sample Copy of the Report
Global Corneal Implants Market Growth Drivers
Aging Population and Vision Disorders: An influential driver in the corneal implants market is the global increase in the aging population and the corresponding rise in vision disorders. According to the study, around 1.3 billion people worldwide have some form of vision impairment, and this number is expected to rise. With age, conditions like presbyopia become more prevalent, necessitating vision correction. As a result, the demand for corneal implants, an alternative to traditional eyewear, is on the rise. This demographic shift is a significant driver, as more individuals seek long-term solutions for their vision problems.
Patient Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Another key driver is the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures in the global corneal implants market. Patients are increasingly seeking treatments that involve less pain, shorter recovery times, and reduced risks. Corneal implantation procedures, such as Kamra and Raindrop, are minimally invasive and align with this trend. These procedures offer quicker visual recovery and are gaining popularity, as the study reporting a steady increase in the number of patients seeking corneal inlay implantation over traditional refractive surgeries. This trend underscores the market's growth potential as it caters to patient preferences for less invasive vision correction options.
Which Type Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Corneal Implants Market in the Upcoming Years?
The human corneas segment dominated the global corneal implants market by type in 2022. According to the study, human corneal transplants, which often involve the replacement of damaged or diseased corneas with healthy donor tissue, continue to be the most prevalent form of corneal surgery, accounting for over 95% of all corneal procedures performed. This enduring preference is due to the established success rates and low rejection rates associated with human donor corneas. The availability of a steady supply of donor corneas further solidifies their dominance in the market, ensuring a reliable and widely accepted treatment option for patients seeking corneal interventions.
Based on the Application Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Corneal Implants Market during the Forecast Period?
Among applications, Infectious Keratitis is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global corneal implants market during the forecast period due to the concerning rises in cases of corneal infections. According to the study, an estimated 1.5 to 2 million people suffer from infectious keratitis annually. This segment's prominence is driven by the need for advanced treatment options in cases where conventional therapies, such as antibiotics, prove insufficient. Corneal implants, like amniotic membrane grafts, have shown promise in promoting healing and reducing complications. The growing incidence of infectious keratitis often linked to contact lens wear and eye injuries, highlights the urgency for effective implant-based interventions, making this segment one of the fastest-growing in the market.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Corneal Implants Market in 2022?
North America dominated the corneal implants market in 2022. The region boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of vision disorders, and a strong emphasis on technological innovation. According to the study, the US alone has more than 30 million individuals affected by some form of corneal disease. Furthermore, North America is home to several prominent ophthalmic research institutions and manufacturers, contributing to a steady stream of technological advancements. Access to a well-developed healthcare system, coupled with a large patient pool and innovation hubs, solidify North America's leading position in the corneal implants market.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report
Global Corneal Implants Market Participants
o AJL Ophthalmic S.A.
o Alcon
o Aurolab
o CorneaGen
o DIOPTEX
o Eye Care Of San Diego
o Fortis Hospital Mumbai
o KeraMed, Inc.
o Laser & Corneal Surgery Associates
o Massachusetts Eye and Ear
o Other market participants
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements
Global Corneal Implants Market
By Type
o Human Cornea
o Synthetic
By Surgery Method
o Penetrating Keratoplasty
o Endothelial Keratoplasty
By Application
o Keratoconus
o Fuchs Dystrophy
o Infectious Keratitis
o Corneal Ulcers
o Others
By End-use
o Hospitals
o Ophthalmic Centers
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Consult with Our Expert:
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111
South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126
Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643
United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080
United States: +1 302-232-5106
Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com
Website: www.thenicheresearch.com
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
email us here