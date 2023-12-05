Growing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Propels the Global Antacids Market Forward; states TNR
Global Antacids Market to Reach US$ 9.2 Bn by 2031; Estimated to Experience CAGR of 3.7% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antacids are non-prescription drugs that alleviate stomach discomfort by countering excessive stomach acid. They typically contain substances like calcium carbonate or magnesium hydroxide, which react with stomach acid to produce water and salt, neutralizing acidity. This neutralization provides short-term relief from issues like heartburn, acid indigestion, and upset stomach.
Global Antacids Market Growth Drivers
Aging Population and Chronic Conditions: The Antacids Market is being significantly influenced by the aging global population. As people age, they are more prone to gastrointestinal issues and chronic conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). According to the study, the number of people aged 60 years or older is expected to double by 2050. This demographic shift is translating into a larger consumer base for antacids.
Lifestyle Factors and Stress: Changing lifestyles, including dietary habits and increased stress levels, are playing a crucial role in driving the demand for antacids. Modern diets often contain spicy and acidic foods, contributing to acid reflux issues. Moreover, the fast-paced, high-stress nature of contemporary life can exacerbate digestive problems. According to the study, 44% of Americans report increased stress levels. This stress can trigger or worsen acid-related conditions, leading to a higher demand for antacids as a coping mechanism.
Which Type Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Antacids Market in the Upcoming Years?
The tablet segment dominated the global antacids market by type in 2022. Consumer preference for tablets is underpinned by their convenience, longer shelf life, and precise dosage control. A significant number of individuals find tablets easier to carry and administer compared to liquid forms. Additionally, tablets are less prone to contamination and have a stable chemical composition. The established tablet segment also benefits from extensive brand recognition and marketing efforts, further solidifying its dominance in the market.
Based on the End-use Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Antacids Market during the Forecast Period?
Among end-uses, the online pharmacy segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global antacids market during the forecast period due to changing consumer behaviors and preferences. Online pharmacies offer the convenience of purchasing antacids from the comfort of one's home, making them increasingly popular. This segment has witnessed a surge in demand, with millions of customers turning to online platforms for healthcare products. The growth is supported by the proliferation of e-commerce and digital health trends. The online segment's appeal lies in its wide product selection, discreet purchasing options, and often competitive pricing, making it a preferred choice for many consumers seeking antacids and other health-related products.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Antacids Market in 2022?
North America dominated the antacids market in 2022. The region has a higher prevalence of acid-related conditions, such as GERD, often attributed to dietary choices and lifestyle. Its well-established healthcare infrastructure facilitates easy access to antacids, boosting their consumption. North America is also home to several prominent pharmaceutical companies, ensuring a wide range of antacid products and effective marketing strategies. In addition, consumer awareness about digestive health is relatively high, leading to a substantial market share. The region's stable economic conditions and robust distribution networks further solidify its leadership in the Antacids market.
Global Antacids Market Key Participants
o Bayer AG
o Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
o Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
o GSK plc
o Pfizer Inc.
o Procter & Gamble
o Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
o Sanofi
o Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
o Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
o Other market participants
Global Antacids Market
By Type
o Tablet
o Liquid
o Others
By End-use
o Hospital Pharmacy
o Retail Pharmacy
o Online Pharmacy
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
