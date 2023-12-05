Rise in Cannabis Legalization & Persistent Drug Epidemics Drives the Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market: TNR
Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market to Reach US$ 9.45 Bn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 3.5% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug of abuse testing services involves conducting tests on biological samples like urine, blood, or saliva to detect the presence of illegal drugs or the misuse of prescription medications. These services are essential for various purposes, such as workplace drug testing, criminal investigations, and healthcare monitoring to ensure safe and responsible drug use.
Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Growth Drivers
Legalization of Cannabis and THC Monitoring: With the increasing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in various regions, there's a growing need for drug testing services to monitor THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) levels in individuals, which in turn is boosting the drug of abuse testing services market demand. This trend is especially relevant in workplaces and industries where safety is paramount, such as transportation and healthcare. For example, in the US, 37 states have legalized medical marijuana, creating a demand for THC testing to ensure compliance with workplace regulations.
Ongoing Drug Epidemics and Substance Abuse Concerns: The persistence of drug epidemics, including the abuse of opioids, methamphetamines, and synthetic drugs, drives the demand for drug testing services. For instance, the opioid crisis continues to be a major public health issue, with over 69,000 overdose deaths in the US in 2020. Healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies, and treatment centers rely on drug testing to identify and address substance abuse problems. This ongoing crisis fuels the need for robust and accessible drug testing solutions to combat the scourge of addiction.
Which Drug Type Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market in the Upcoming Years?
Pyschostimulants segment dominated the global drug of abuse testing services market by drug type in 2022. The dominance is driven by the alarming rise in the misuse of substances like amphetamines and methamphetamines. Psychostimulants are highly addictive and have seen a surge in recreational use. As a result, there's a heightened demand for drug testing services to detect these substances, both for legal purposes such as workplace screening and for clinical assessments in addiction treatment. The prevalence of psychostimulant abuse underscores the critical role of this segment in drug testing services.
Based on the Technique Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market during the Forecast Period?
Among techniques, rapid testing segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global drug of abuse testing services market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by its convenience and immediate results. Rapid tests, like point-of-care urine test cups, provide quick on-site detection of drug metabolites. They have gained prominence due to their ease of use, minimal sample handling, and ability to deliver results within minutes. For instance, in US healthcare facilities, rapid tests have become instrumental in timely patient care and treatment decisions, helping to combat drug abuse. The demand for these tests continues to surge, as they offer a valuable tool for immediate and actionable drug screening across various settings.
Based on Regions, Which Region is Projected to Witness Highest CAGR in the Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market During the Forecast Period?
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the drug of abuse testing services market during the forecast period due to several factors. Firstly, the region's rising population and economic development have led to increased substance abuse concerns and a growing need for drug testing services. For example, in countries like India and China, drug abuse is on the rise. Secondly, government initiatives to combat drug abuse and improve workplace safety are propelling the adoption of drug testing services across industries. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of the importance of drug testing contribute to the rapid growth of this segment in Asia Pacific.
Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Participants
o Abbott
o American Substance Abuse Professionals, Inc.
o Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.
o Cordant Health Solutions
o DRUGSCAN
o Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
o Legacy Medical Services, LLC
o LGC Limited
o Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
o Millennium Health
o Omega Laboratories, Inc.
o Precision Diagnostics
o Psychemedics Corporation
o Quest Diagnostics
o United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc.
o Other market participants
Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market
By Drug Type
o Pyschostimulants
o Narcotic
o Cannabinoids
o Sedatives
o Others
By Technique
o Immunoassay
o Chromatography
o Rapid Testing
By End User
o Hospitals
o Diagnostics Laboratories
o Forensic Laboratories
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
