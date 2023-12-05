Virgin Media O2 and Ontix deliver successful small cell trial to boost 4G connectivity in Skegness

Huge boost for the popular staycation destination as new small cell rollout boosts local mobile network

LONDON, UK, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents, businesses and visitors to Skegness have received a major boost to their mobile services after Virgin Media O2 successfully completed a small cell trial in the area.

The project, delivered with its partner Ontix, has significantly boosted the operator’s network capacity in the Lincolnshire town which is one of the UK’s most popular seaside destinations.

With Skegness welcoming over 2 million holiday visitors every year, Virgin Media O2 has been working for months, installing new mobile equipment to ensure its customers are able to enjoy the best service possible.

The operator worked closely with Ontix, the company delivering Next-Generation Wireless Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and Lincolnshire County Council to trial small cells as a cost-effective and flexible way to boost capacity, a strategy typically used in dense urban areas.

Small cells have been strategically placed on streetlights throughout the area to provide a major boost to the local 4G network, improving the experience of residents, tourists and businesses.

Richard Williams, Director of Acquisition, Ontix said: “The trial in Skegness is yet more proof that small cells deliver the network densification needed to drive the next generation of wireless networks. We were proud to work closely with Virgin Media O2 and provide a complete managed delivery service for this project. I’m delighted that the Highways team in Lincolnshire County Council provided such fantastic enthusiasm for the initiative and we’re grateful for their ongoing support. Their role as a proactive ‘Willing Landlord’, embracing the Open Access Agreement approach that is championed by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT), simply cannot be overstated.”

”This project in Skegness demonstrates just one of the ways that Ontix is transforming the world of small cell deployment. Our model of designing, installing, and connecting small cells using our passive and active infrastructure, provides a complete end to end solution for mobile network operators, streamlining the whole process and reducing ongoing operational costs.”

Paul Kells, Director, Network Strategy and Engineering at Virgin Media O2 said: “With the largest small cell network of any major operator in the UK, we understand how effective they can be in boosting local network capacity in busy areas.”

“With upgrade programmes underway right across our network, we’re working hard to ensure our customers consistently receive an exceptional network experience wherever they are and even at the busiest times.”

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive member for IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our work with Virgin Media O2 and Ontix to upgrade its existing 4G mobile connectivity at such a popular location as Skegness is great news for those who live there, businesses trading and visitors coming here on holiday.”

“This is another example of our shared plans to get better capacity at peak times for the people of Lincolnshire.”

