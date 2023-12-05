Development of Targeted Therapies for Personalized Treatment is Driving the Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Introduction
The bladder cancer therapeutics market is rapidly evolving sector within the broader field of oncology. Bladder cancer, a disease characterized by the abnormal growth of cells in the bladder, poses a significant global health challenge. Its incidence rates have been on the rise, driven by factors such as an aging population, environmental exposures, and lifestyle choices. As a result, the demand for innovative and effective treatment approaches has grown. This market includes a wide range of therapeutic modalities, including surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and radiation therapy, each of which plays a crucial role in managing this complex and diverse disease.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022 USD 4.06 Billion
Market Value Forecast 2031 USD 8.54 Billion
Growth Rate 9.5%
Historical Data 2015-2021
Base Year 2022
Forecast Data 2023-2031
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Future
The future of the bladder cancer therapeutics market is likely to be influenced by several key trends and factors, including advances in research and technology, changing demographics, and evolving treatment standards. Incorporation of advanced technologies such as AI and ML in the diagnosis of bladder cancer will gain huge traction during the forecast period. An AI-based strategy improved doctors' assessments of bladder cancer patients' chemo response before radical cystectomy (bladder removal surgery) in a multi-institutional study. Using noninvasive 3D CT or MRI scans (MRI), AI can consistently detect the distribution of heterogeneous tumours. When used with 3D MRI, ML can distinguish between low- and high-grade tumours. It enables surgeons to do less invasive procedures, reduce intra-operative blood loss, shorten hospital stays, accelerate gastrointestinal healing, and reduce overall complications.
Bladder cancer therapeutics market can change rapidly due to the emergence of new therapies, clinical trial results, and mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, smaller biotechnology companies and academic institutions often contribute to advancements in bladder cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Cancer Type
• Non muscle invasive bladder cancer
• Muscle invasive bladder cancer
• Transitional cell bladder cancer (urothelial carcinoma)
o Papillary carcinoma
o Flat carcinomas
• Metastatic bladder cancer
• Recurrent bladder cancer
• Squamous Cell Bladder Cancer
• Others
There are several types of bladder cancer, with the most common being transitional cell carcinoma (also known as urothelial carcinoma), which accounts for the majority of cases. Urothelial carcinoma ( UCC) is responsible for approximately 90% of all bladder malignancies. It also accounts for 10% to 15% of adult kidney cancer diagnoses. Mitomycin (Jelmyto) has been licenced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. Squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma are two less prevalent kinds of bladder cancer.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type
• Surgery
o Transurethral resection (TUR) with fulguration
o Partial cystectomy
o Radical cystectomy with urinary diversion
• Chemotherapy
• Immunotherapy
• Targeted therapy
• Gene therapy
• Radiation therapy
• Others
Most bladder cancer treatments are determined by the clinical stage of the tumour at the time of diagnosis. This includes how far it is believed to have progressed into the bladder wall and whether it has expanded beyond the bladder. Seventy-five percent of new cases are nonmuscle invasive, with the remaining 25 percent being muscle-invasive or metastatic, indicating the cancer has gone beyond the bladder. Unfortunately, the muscle-invasive kind is fatal. Up to 50% of people who have their bladders removed have a recurrence elsewhere in the body later on.
Chemotherapy or radical cystectomy (bladder removal) are the mainstay of care for bladder cancer. However, a considerable minority of patients, particularly those aged 80 and over, do not receive any final therapy for their bladder cancer. During the forecast period, improved treatment options and therapies for bladder cancer, including surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies will bolster the growth of the global bladder cancer therapeutics market.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Stage
• Stage 0
o Stage 0a
o Stage 0is
• Stage I
• Stage II
• Stage III
• Stage IV
o Stage IVA
o Stage IVB
• Recurrent
Bladder cancer is typically classified into stages based on the extent of the disease's spread. The stages of bladder cancer help healthcare providers determine the appropriate treatment approach and predict the likely outcome. The most commonly used staging system for bladder cancer is the TNM system, which considers the tumor's size and within each stage, there may be variations in the extent of disease, which can influence treatment decisions.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Diagnosis
• Cystoscopy
• Bladder Ultrasound
• Urinalysis
• Biopsy
• Others
Based on the diagnosis, Cystoscopy segment had the highest share in the bladder cancer therapeutics market in 2022. Cystoscopy is the common method of diagnosing bladder cancer. It enables the doctor to view into the body using a cystoscope, which is a narrow, illuminated, flexible tube. This quick technique can detect bladder growths and establish whether a biopsy or surgery is required. The development of novel enhanced cystoscopy techniques and tumour biomarker-based non-invasive urine screening (DNA methylation-based urine test) would significantly improve tumour detection accuracy, lowering the risk of recurrence and progression of bladder cancer in the upcoming years.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Gender
• Men
• Women
Although men account for almost three-quarters of bladder cancer occurrences, women are more frequently detected in the late stages, which is likely to contribute to a shorter survival rate when compared to men. In women, delayed diagnosis may be owing to typical signs of bladder cancer being misdiagnosed as urinary tract infections. Women had a 15% 5-year survival rate when diagnosed with stage IV bladder cancer, compared to 27% in males. In fact, women had a weaker 5-year survival rate than males at all stages of illness. This emphasises the need of raising knowledge about the early signs of bladder cancer, especially among women.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Channel
• Public
• Private
Private treatment channel for bladder cancer had the highest share in the bladded cancer treatment market in 2022. However public facilities for the treatment of bladder cancer is gaining huge popularity. Government and healthcare organizations in some countries, are providing government-funded programs for financial assistance for cancer treatment and related expenses, including surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.
Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
North America dominated the bladder cancer therapeutics market in 2022. Bladder cancer is one of the most frequent kinds of cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), it is the fourth most frequent cancer in men, while it is less prevalent in women. Furthermore according to recent survey, The American Cancer Society estimated that 82,290 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2023 (62,420 in men and 19,870 in women). Thus to cater the rising cases of bladder cancer there have been medical advancements and clinical trials in United States and Canada. Researchers were investigating combinations of immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and chemotherapy to enhance treatment effectiveness and potentially improve outcomes for patients with advanced bladder cancer.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the bladder cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations and research institutions are highly investing into the advacnced treatments for bladder cancer. Immunotherapy, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab and atezolizumab, are gaining traction as a promising treatment option for bladder cancer in Asia, similar to developments in North America and Europe.
Key Companies in the Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market:
o Abbott
o AbbVie
o Bristol-Myers Squibb
o Eli Lilly and Company
o Ferring B.V.
o GSK plc
o Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
o Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
o Merck & Co., Inc.
o Pacific Edge
o Pfizer Inc
o Seagen Inc
o UroGen Pharma, Inc.
o Other market participants
Key Developments in the Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market
In June 2023, The FDA approved a Prior-Approval Supplement (PAS) to the Biologics Licence Application (BLA) for the new intravesical gene-therapy ADSTILADRIN for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) for Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
In December 2022, The first gene treatment for individuals with bladder cancer, nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg (Adstiladrin), has been authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration. Adults with a high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ either with or without papillary tumours who have not responded to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy can opt for for adenovirus vector-based gene therapy.
