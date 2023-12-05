Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market: Advancements in Biopolymer Technology to Drive Demand; states TNR
Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market to Reach US$ 313.56 Mn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 23.1% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biopolymers are eco-friendly materials applied in the electrical & electronics sector to produce items such as device housings and wiring insulation. They offer a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics, contributing to reduced environmental harm in US and global electronics manufacturing and disposal processes, in line with the rising trend towards green technologies.
Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market Growth Drivers
Corporate Sustainability Initiatives: Many US and global electronics companies are setting ambitious sustainability goals. A recent survey of Fortune 500 electronics firms revealed that 85% have committed to reducing their carbon footprint by incorporating biopolymers into their products. These initiatives are driven by the need to align with global environmental targets such as the Paris Agreement. As a result, significant investments are being made to research and implement biopolymer solutions, further propelling the biopolymers in electrical & electronics market’s growth.
Advancements in Biopolymer Technology: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to notable improvements in biopolymer performance and cost-effectiveness. This study observed that the tensile strength and durability of biopolymers have increased by 20% and 15%, respectively, over the past three years. Additionally, the cost of biopolymer production has decreased by 18%, making them more competitive with traditional plastics. These technological advancements are driving greater acceptance and adoption of biopolymers in electrical & electronics market
Which Type Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market in the Upcoming Years?
The non-biodegradable segment dominated the global biopolymers in electrical & electronics market by type in 2022. According to the study, non-biodegradable biopolymers hold a substantial market share of over 75%. Non-biodegradable biopolymers offer high durability, excellent electrical insulation properties, and resistance to environmental factors like moisture and heat. These qualities make them well-suited for electronic components that require long-term reliability. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts have led to enhancements in non-biodegradable biopolymer performance and cost-effectiveness, further bolstering their prominence in the industry as a preferred choice for various applications.
Based on the Application Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market during the Forecast Period?
Among applications, the electrical insulators segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global biopolymers in electrical & electronics market during the forecast period. Biopolymers, such as PLA and PEEK, are increasingly favored for insulator applications due to their excellent electrical insulation properties, resistance to high temperatures, and mechanical strength. This preference aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability, as these materials are environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Additionally, advancements in biopolymer technology have led to improved performance, making them a reliable choice for electrical insulators. The shift towards green technologies and the need for durable, eco-friendly solutions are fueling the remarkable expansion of biopolymers in the Electrical Insulators segment.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market in 2022?
Asia Pacific dominated the biopolymers in electrical & electronics market in 2022. Asia Pacific is a manufacturing hub for electronics, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea leading in production. This region benefits from a large consumer base, driving the demand for eco-friendly electronics. Additionally, governmental support and policies promoting sustainable materials in manufacturing have accelerated the adoption of biopolymers. The Asia Pacific also boasts well-established supply chains for biopolymers, resulting in cost efficiencies. This combination of production capacity, market demand, and policy support firmly establishes the Asia Pacific as a leader in the biopolymers sector.
Some of the key market participants operating in the global biopolymers in electrical & electronics market are
o BASF SE
o Braskem
o Futerro
o NatureWorks LLC
o SABIC
o Solvay
o TEIJIN LIMITED
o TotalEnergies Corbion
o Toyota Tsusho Corporation
o Trinseo
o Other market participants
Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market Scope
Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market By Type Outlook (Revenue & Volume, US$ Mn & Tons)
o Biodegradable
o Non-biodegradable
Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market By Application Outlook (Revenue & Volume, US$ Mn & Tons)
o Rechargeable Batteries
o Wires & Cables
o Electrical Insulator
o Panel Displays
o Electronic Device Casings
o Others
Global Biopolymers in Electrical & Electronics Market By Region Outlook (Revenue & Volume, US$ Mn & Tons)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
