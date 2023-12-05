Global Defense Geospatial System Market: Precision Targeting and Guided Munitions to Drive Market Growth: says TNR
Global Defense Geospatial System Market to Witness CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2031 and Reach US$ 346.85 Billion by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Defense Geospatial System Market Synopsis
The defense geospatial system is a sophisticated framework employed by military and defense entities to gather, analyze, and distribute geospatial intelligence (GEOINT). By utilizing technologies like satellite imagery and geographic information systems (GIS), it provides critical insights into terrain, enemy movements, and environmental conditions. This system aids in strategic planning, disaster response, and enhancing situational awareness. Through spatial data analytics, it supports decision-making processes, offering commanders valuable information for efficient resource allocation and mission execution. The defense geospatial system enhances military operations by offering a comprehensive understanding of geographical aspects, ultimately contributing to more effective defense strategies.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the defense geospatial system market was steadily expanding, driven by the integration of advanced technologies like Geographic Information System (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), and Remote Sensing in defense operations. The COVID-19 pandemic introduced challenges, temporarily slowing defense activities. However, it spotlighted the value of geospatial systems in enabling remote monitoring and decision-making. This catalyzed increased adoption of Remote Sensing and GIS for remote operations, disaster response, and crisis management.
Global Defense Geospatial System Market Growth Drivers:
• Enhanced Situational Awareness and Intelligence Gathering: A key driver in the defense geospatial system market is the need for heightened situational awareness and intelligence gathering. A survey by the Center for a New American Security revealed that geospatial intelligence plays a crucial role in modern military operations, aiding in threat assessment and decision-making. Geospatial systems provide real-time data on enemy movements, territorial changes, and potential threats, contributing to informed strategic planning. The integration of geospatial data with communication systems enhances command and control capabilities, as highlighted in reports by defense agencies.
• Precision Targeting and Guided Munitions: The demand for precision targeting and guided munitions is driving the adoption of geospatial technologies, which is propelling the defense geospatial system market demand. The integration of GPS and GIS allows for accurate target identification, improving the effectiveness of military operations. A study published in the "Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation" emphasized the role of geospatial systems in optimizing the accuracy of weapons systems. These technologies enhance the efficiency of airstrikes, reducing collateral damage and improving mission success rates, as demonstrated by various military campaigns.
• Urban Warfare and Asymmetric Threats: Urban warfare and asymmetric threats drive the need for advanced geospatial solutions. A report by the US Army War College highlighted the complexity of modern battlefields characterized by urban environments and non-traditional adversaries. Geospatial systems aid in mapping complex urban terrains, enabling efficient troop movements and identifying potential ambush points. The integration of geospatial data with urban modeling enhances training simulations for urban warfare scenarios. Asymmetric threats, often present in urban settings, underscore the necessity of geospatial technologies for effective defense strategies.
Global Defense Geospatial System Market Recent Developments:
• The defense geospatial system market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and applications being developed all the time. Some of the recent developments in the defense geospatial system market include the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the development of new sensors and platforms, the growth of cloud computing, and the increasing focus on interoperability.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the defense geospatial system market due to escalating security concerns and rising defense budgets. A survey by Jane's Defence Budgets highlighted the significant increase in defense spending across Asia Pacific countries. With territorial disputes and geopolitical tensions driving the need for advanced defense solutions, countries in the region are increasingly investing in geospatial systems for better situational awareness and strategic planning.
Global Defense Geospatial System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Airbus
o BlackSky
o Esri
o Hexagon AB
o MapLarge
o Maxar Technologies
o NV5 Global, Inc.
o Orbital Insight
o TerraGo Technologies
o Trimble Inc.
o Other Industry Participants
In April 2023, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) entered into an agreement with Maxar Technologies. Under this contract, Maxar Technologies gained the opportunity to showcase the practical efficacy of its commercial RF network in aiding US federal missions.
In November 2022, Maxar Technologies purchased Wovenware, a company specializing in AI and software engineering. This acquisition is expected to enhance and bolster Maxar's initiatives across a range of areas, from user interface design to complete-stack implementation. The outcome will encompass the creation of novel 3D terrain analytics tools, the provision of numerous machine learning training datasets, and the development of several automated object detection models.
Global Defense Geospatial System Market:
By Technology
o Geographic Information System (GIS)
o Global Positioning System (GPS)
o Remote Sensing
By Type
o Surface Analysis
o Network Analysis
o Geo Visualization
By Application
o Military Logistics
o Intelligence Gathering
o Battlefield Management
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
