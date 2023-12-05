Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel visits China’s Guangzhou Province

VIETNAM, December 5 -

GUANGZHOU — Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG)’s Vessel CSB 8002 and a delegation led by Colonel Doãn Ngọc Triết, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, are visiting Guangzhou City, China’s Guangdong Province.

On December 4, the ship docked at Zhangzhou port where it was welcomed by Director of the China Coast Guard (CCG) Major General Yu Zhong and leaders of the Chinese locality.

Yu highlighted the sound relations between China and Việt Nam as well as the fruitful cooperation between the two forces.

He said he believes that the visit will help lift up bilateral law enforcement cooperation between the two sides to a new height, contributing to the stable and sustainable growth of the Việt Nam-China ties.

Major General Lê Quang Đạo, Commander of the VCG Command who attended the event, said that the visit affirms the close coordination between the two forces, contributing to reinforcing the friendship and solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.

As scheduled, during their stay in China, the Vietnamese delegation will visit CCG ships and join their Chinese counterpart in a joint exercise on search and rescue work and fire prevention. They will take part in sports activities and tour a number of cultural sites in Guangzhou. — VNS