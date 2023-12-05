Press Release

Nokia launches gigabit Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) solution for cable operators

Nokia introduces industry’s first integrated, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Multimedia over Coax Alliance Access (MOCA Access™) solution.

New solution enables cable operators to deliver multi-gigabit services using existing coaxial cables in MDUs and buildings that are too difficult to serve with fiber.

Expanded Gigabit Connect solution with MoCA uses products from InCoax.

December 5, 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it will add a MoCA Access™ solution to its Gigabit Connect portfolio, giving cable operators additional options for addressing customers in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) that are difficult to serve with fiber. Nokia is the first vendor to offer an integrated FTTH and MoCA Access solution, seamlessly linking the two. The addition of MoCA enables Multiple System Operators (MSO) to deliver multi-gigabit services over the existing coaxial cable in MDU buildings where fiber installation is not feasible, as well as in coax-wired commercial buildings such as hotels and hospitals.

Cable operators are upgrading their networks to fiber because it offers the highest performance, scalability and reliability. However, fiber installation in MDUs often requires significant construction work and coordination with building owners and tenants, making the process complex, costly and time consuming for operators. In older MDUs, cable routing and structural access may make fiber installation impossible.

Nokia’s new Gigabit Connect solution allows operators to easily combine fiber and MoCA Access to connect subscribers in MDUs. Nokia’s MoCA access solution connects to the FTTH network, uses the buildings existing coax, and is managed as a single system. Notably, MoCA also allows for coexistence with legacy services, including terrestrial, satellite and cable TV and DOCSIS.

Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell’Oro, said: “As cable operators migrate to FTTH to address the market, they will need to find a way to service existing customers in MDUs that lack fiber. MoCA is an easy and cost-effective method to do so. With the addition of MoCA to their industry-leading Gigabit Connect solution, Nokia is clearly committed to helping its customers maximize the reach and revenue potential of their FTTH networks.”



Geert Heyninck, Vice President of Broadband Networks for Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Solutions like MoCA, are going to play an important role in helping operators connect customers to gigabit speeds in difficult to reach buildings. The addition of MoCA to our Gigabit Connect solution enables cable operators to move to fiber faster and better serve locations that are too difficult or expensive to run with fiber. The integration also makes it easy to operate since both the FTTH and MoCA can be managed as a single network.”

About the solution

Nokia will resell MoCA from InCoax products as part of its Gigabit Connect solution which easily combines with Nokia’s PON OLT portfolio.

The initial products offered include a one-port indoor/outdoor DPU serving up to sixteen subscribers, two models of modems that can be self-installed by the consumer, and a passive splitter/combiner to enable coexistence with legacy services.

The Gigabit Connect MoCA solution can deliver a 2Gbps symmetrical subscriber experience with low latency on both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint deployments.

The solution will be managed as a single pane of glass through Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller.

Nokia’s Gigabit Connect portfolio also includes G.fast technology for use on twisted pair.





