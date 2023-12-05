CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Capitol Tree Lighting & Hometown Christmas Details Released

LINCOLN, NE -- An annual celebration, now in its 75th year, will play out once again on Sunday, Dec. 10 in the State Capitol Rotunda. Governor Jim Pillen and First Lady Suzanne Pillen will host the official lighting of the State Christmas Tree. The event includes music, singers, holiday carols and a countdown to flipping the switch on the decorated 20 foot, Colorado blue spruce donated by the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District.

The program, emceed by Charlie Brogan of KFOR, will start at 2:00 p.m. Performers include the choirs from Concordia Lutheran High School of Omaha and St. Teresa’s Elementary School of Lincoln. Brogan will also lead the audience in a short sing along of traditional holiday carols. Gov. Pillen will deliver his Christmas message prior to joining his wife Suzanne and their grandchildren in lighting the tree.

Following the ceremony, a Hometown Christmas will be celebrated outdoors at the Governor’s Residence, 1425 H Street, Lincoln. Open to the public, this inaugural holiday tradition will feature Mr. & Mrs. Claus, a live nativity scene, hayrack and horse drawn carriage rides, face painting, a balloon artist, hot cocoa, cookies and much more. The festivities will get underway at 3:00 p.m. and continue until 5:00 p.m. The stretch of H Street in front of the Governor’s Residence will be closed to traffic during that time. As all events will take place outside, attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

The State Capitol will remain open for public tours during the holiday season, except for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Those wishing to see the tree are encouraged to come to the Capitol before it is disassembled on Dec. 28.

Free guided tours are offered hourly, except noon, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on weekdays, 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The final tour of the day begins at 4:00 p.m. Please call the Tour Office at (402) 471-0448 for more information about visiting the Capitol.

The Dec. 10 tree lighting ceremony will be aired on 1240 KFOR radio from 8 to 9 p.m. It will also be posted on KFOR’s website: www.kfornow.com. Black Hills Energy is a presenting sponsor of the tree-lighting broadcast.