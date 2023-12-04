Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking two suspects and a vehicle who robbed a victim at gunpoint in the 200 Block of 63rd Street, Northeast.

 

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 9:48 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in a vehicle.  One of the suspects exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun.  The suspect took property from the victim then fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

One of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/S91h5dsEzEI

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

