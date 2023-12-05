Church of the Highlands Successfully Provides Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals to Local Families

This Thanksgiving, Church of the Highlands made a significant impact by providing full Thanksgiving meals to numerous local families

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across 25 Church of the Highlands campuses in Alabama and Georgia, Thanksgiving meals were expertly assembled and hand-delivered by dedicated members of the Highlands Dream Team volunteer group. The outreach took place the weekend before Thanksgiving, from November 17-19, ensuring that families in need had a bountiful meal to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day.

Recipients of the Thanksgiving meals were nominated by small group members who identified individuals and families deserving of this heartwarming gesture during the holiday season. Thousands of people received complete meals, including turkeys and sides, and were offered prayers by the dedicated team.

In addition to the meal distribution, Church of the Highlands collaborated with local restaurants and various organizations to organize food drives benefitting hundreds of families in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.

Beyond the Thanksgiving Outreach, Church of the Highlands maintains its commitment to community service by hosting local outreach events on the First Saturday of every month at every campus. These events aim to share the love of Jesus and make a positive impact on the communities they serve.

For further details about Highlands’ successful Thanksgiving Outreach at a location near you, please visit the Serve App.

About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a local church with multiple locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia, providing attendees with an enriching and powerful connection to God and one another. The church's mission is to help individuals Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With a clear and impactful focus, Church of the Highlands is dedicated to guiding each person towards living the full life for which they were created.

For more information, please visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.

