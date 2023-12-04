Baha'i International Community Releases New Statement

“A Change in Tactics”: Baha’i International Community details “brutal” persecution in Iran

Washington, D.C., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over recent months, the Baha'i International Community and the U.S. Baha'i Office of Public Affairs have noticed a marked increase in persecution of the Baha'is in Iran both in intensity and a broadening of their methods. Raids, searches, and arrests have become violent and verbally abusive. Women have been specifically targeted and three elderly women in their 80s were hospitalized, one suffering a heart attack during the raid. Once arrested, Baha'is have been subject to harsh interrogations that, in some instances, resulted in physical harm. They are also subject to severe prison terms and exorbitant bail, typically 20-80 times the annual salary of an individual employed as Iranian civil servants. Additional escalations include state sponsored theft, denial of education, an increase in hate speech, denial of burial rights and citizen rights such as the right to marry.

For more details please see the Baha’i International Community’s statement and attached press release.

Attachment

Rachel Wolfe U.S. Baha'i Office of Public Affairs 202-938-1145 usbahaimedia@usbnc.org