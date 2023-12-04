ACTIVE Launches New Distiller Cleaner to Improve Water Quality and Maintain Performance
ACTIVE releases its newest appliance cleaner for customers with water distillers or kettles - ACTIVE Distiller Cleaner.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned appliance cleaning brand ACTIVE is thrilled to announce the release of their latest innovation - ACTIVE Distiller Cleaner. This powder-based product is specifically designed to remove mineral and limescale residue from electric water distillers, kettles, and water boilers. Eliminating these contaminants provides users with cleaner and healthier drinking water.
Mineral and limescale build-up is a common issue in electric water distillers, kettles, and water boilers. Over time, these residues can negatively impact appliance performance, affecting the heating element and overall functionality. Additionally, they can alter the taste of the water, leaving an unpleasant aftertaste. Recognizing the need for a safe and effective solution, ACTIVE has developed their Distiller Cleaner powder to address these concerns.
One of the key advantages of ACTIVE Distiller Cleaner powder is its non-toxic formula. Unlike many other cleaning products on the market, this innovative solution is safe to use and does not contain any harmful chemicals. Customers can confidently clean their appliances without worrying about any adverse effects on their health or the environment.
In addition to its cleaning capabilities, ACTIVE Distiller Cleaner powder was also developed with ease of use as a priority. Users simply follow the instructions provided by adding 2 scoops of cleaning powder to their appliance along with enough water to reach above the mineral line. Over the next 12 hours, the formula goes to work breaking down any residue it comes into contact with.
After the wait time is complete, users will find the mineral and limescale build-up removed and the appliance restored to its optimal condition. Regular use of this cleaner is intended to support the lifespan of the appliance while also ensuring clean-tasting water during every use.
To promote maximum customer satisfaction, ACTIVE has rigorously tested and refined the Distiller Cleaner powder. The formula has been proven to effectively remove even stubborn mineral and limescale residues, leaving no trace behind. It’s designed to ensure consistent results, providing users with a reliable and efficient cleaning solution.
ACTIVE Distiller Cleaner powder is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and on the official ACTIVE website. To learn more about the benefits and features of ACTIVE Distiller Cleaner powder, visit the product page on their website.
About ACTIVE
ACTIVE is a leading cleaning brand known for its innovative and high-quality products. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, ACTIVE continuously strives to provide effective solutions to improve everyday life. From cleaning products to laundry detergents, ACTIVE is dedicated to delivering excellence to every customer.
