The Rosendin Foundation Donates $15,000 to Save the Family
As longstanding members of the community, we appreciate the dedication of the Save the Family team and their volunteers who are committed to ending family homelessness in the greater East Valley.”MESA, ARIZONA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosendin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to make a positive impact on communities through financial grants and volunteer work, proudly supports Save the Family with a $15,000 grant. This donation will help the Mesa nonprofit carry out its mission to provide families with critical programs and services to address poverty, overcome homelessness, and achieve self-sufficiency.
— Jolsna Thomas, The Rosendin Foundation President
“We are overwhelmed by The Rosendin Foundation's generosity, and we are grateful for the support it has provided us as we carry out our longstanding, 34-year mission. Their dedication to us as we seek to address and end generational poverty, which includes helping children reach their full potential, speaks to the Foundation’s dedication to our community,” said Robyn Julien, CEO of Save the Family. “We are thankful to Rosendin’s volunteers and donors who have boosted our efforts to end family homelessness.”
“Save the Family embraces the worth of all people by celebrating diversity and providing opportunities for anyone to achieve success through their individualized services,” said Jolsna Thomas, The Rosendin Foundation President. “As longstanding members of the community, we appreciate the dedication of the Save the Family team and their volunteers who are committed to ending family homelessness in the greater East Valley.”
The Rosendin Foundation is the charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings, the parent company of Rosendin, one of the nation's largest design-build specialty electrical contractors with a regional office in Tempe, and Modular Power Solutions (MPS), an offsite manufacturing solutions provider.
The Rosendin Foundation provides financial assistance to community nonprofits across the country that promote emotional, nutritional, and occupational health programs. These organizations benefit from the Foundation's financial grants and donations of up to $50,000 per organization. Through volunteer efforts and donation drives in 37 cities, the nonprofit empowers and inspires people to be their best.
Since its inception, The Rosendin Foundation has given over $1.87 million to nonprofit organizations in communities where Rosendin and MPS employees live and work. Contributions from Rosendin Holdings, as well as employees, retirees, and Foundation fundraisers, are the primary sources of funding. Applications for grants and emergency grants are available on the foundation's website at https://www.therosendinfoundation.org/grants.
About The Rosendin Foundation:
The Rosendin Foundation was formed in 2020 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation to act as the charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings for which all charitable giving would be centralized or guided. This includes Rosendin Electric, Inc. (Rosendin) and Modular Power Solutions (MPS). Although the corporation is based in San Jose, California, the Foundation provides funding to non-profit organizations across the United States. For more information visit www.therosendinfoundation.org.
About Rosendin:
Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,000 people with an average revenue of $2.9 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, ability to scale, and dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential by building a culture that is diverse, safe, welcoming and inclusive. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com.
About Modular Power Solutions:
Modular Power Solutions (MPS) was founded in 2011 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosendin Holdings, Inc., one of the largest privately owned electrical contractors in the United States. MPS was formed through the leadership of the Rosendin Mission Critical group, serving as experts in large scale data center projects worldwide. MPS manufactures large-scale, complex, fully integrated systems, from standard skid-based solutions (raised access and low profile) for interior building deployment to fully weatherproof environmental enclosures for exterior standalone applications. Since then, MPS has become the leading manufacturer in modular systems and the go-to for offsite solutions. We do this by hiring the best people, committing to quality work, and prioritizing the customer experience.
Laura Slawny
10 to 1 Public Relations
laura@10to1pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn