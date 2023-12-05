Rosendin Hosts Electrifying Job Shadowing Program in Virginia
Nearly every craft trade company hires for good-paying careers, so it makes sense to expose students to opportunities that explore the joy of building.”STERLING, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction companies experiencing a shortage of skilled workers have a new pipeline to educate young people about career opportunities, thanks to a partnership between electrical contractor Rosendin and the Loudoun County School-Business Partnership (LCSBP). The organizations partnered to shift perceptions in Virginia about careers in construction, starting with an experiential learning event for Loudoun County high school students.
— Tiffany Abbott, Rosendin Regional Pursuits Manager
On November 6, Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contractor, hosted 11th and 12th grade students at its regional office in Sterling, Virginia as part of LCSBP Partner’s Job for a Day shadowing program. The event gave students unprecedented access to electrical professionals in engineering, estimating, field electrical work, and Building Information Modeling (BIM), among others.
“Nearly every craft trade company is hiring for good-paying careers, so it makes sense to expose students to opportunities that explore the joy of building, whether they choose to attend college or join the workforce after high school graduation,” said Tiffany Abbott, Rosendin Regional Pursuits Manager and LCSBP Executive Council member. “As a longtime supporter of Loudoun County Public Schools, Rosendin is proud to be a member of the LCSBP because it utilizes the expertise and support of our local business community to give students unique learning opportunities.”
Rosendin has sponsored Loudoun County Public School events since 2016, hosting meetings and tours, and participating in career exploration programs for students. But it wasn’t until August 2023 when Abbott joined the LCSBP Executive Council and the group began working with construction companies to expand experiential learning opportunities.
The Executive Council includes Loudoun County School Board members, the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, businesses like Equinix and Inova, and higher education institutions, among others.
“LCSBP is appreciative of Tiffany and Rosendin for expanding their commitment to developing Loudoun County’s next generation of leaders,” said LCSBP Chair Sharon Wright and Founder of Loud & Clear Marketing. “It is thanks to partners like Rosendin that we can add educational and authentic learning value to our mission and grow connections with students to local businesses and industry.”
As part of its commitment, Rosendin will also support LCSBP’s Workforce Development Committee to provide students with more opportunities and support individual experiential learning.
“We come from many industries to rally behind a common goal to empower Loudoun County students to be communicators, collaborators, creators, contributors, and critical thinkers so they may make meaningful contributions to our community,” said Stacey Metcalf, a four-term council member and CEO of Westmoreland Davis Foundation/Morven Park. “We are proud to welcome the visionaries and the builders and look forward to engaging with construction partners who offer job opportunities and community growth.”
About Rosendin:
Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical
contractors in the United States, employing over 7,500 people, with average annual
revenues of $2.9 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, ability to scale, and dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone can reach their full potential by building a diverse, safe, welcoming, and inclusive culture. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com.
