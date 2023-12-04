Jupiter Acquisition Corporation Announces Intent to Convene and Adjourn its Special Meeting of Stockholders to December 12, 2023

Hobe Sound, FL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:JAQC) (“Jupiter”) today announced that it intends to convene and then adjourn, without conducting any business, the special meeting of stockholders of Jupiter (the “special meeting”) scheduled to occur on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, as a completely virtual meeting conducted via live webcast, which will be available at https://www.cstproxy.com/jupiteracquisitioncorp/sm2023. At the special meeting, once reconvened, stockholders of Jupiter will be asked to vote on the proposals described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Jupiter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 13, 2023, relating to the proposed business combination (the “Proposed Business Combination”) between Jupiter and Filament Health Corp., a corporation organized under the laws of British Columbia (“Filament”).

If you are a stockholder of record entitled to vote at the special meeting and have not submitted a proxy for use at the special meeting, you are urged to do so promptly. No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy. Information about voting or revoking a proxy is included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Jupiter Acquisition Corporation

Jupiter is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Contacts

James N. Hauslein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

jim@hauslein.com