Protect Yourself from Online Shopping Scams this Holiday Season: Insights from Dan Burghardt Insurance
With the holiday season, we see an uptick in online scams. It’s essential to be aware of these threats and take proactive steps to protect your personal information.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, online shopping becomes a convenient choice for many. However, this convenience also brings a rise in cybersecurity threats. Dan Burghardt, the owner of Dan Burghardt Insurance in Louisiana, shares crucial insights on how to safeguard against common online scams.
Phishing Attacks and E-Commerce Fraud – A Growing Concern
One of the most prevalent threats during the holiday season is phishing attacks. Scammers often send deceptive messages, masquerading as legitimate companies, to steal personal information or money. These messages can lead to malware infections when clicked. Another concern is e-commerce fraud, where scammers exploit online shoppers through non-delivery/non-payment scams and credit card fraud.
Dan Burghardt emphasizes the importance of vigilance, “With the holiday season, we see an uptick in online scams. It’s essential to be aware of these threats and take proactive steps to protect your personal information.”
Safeguarding Against Malware and Ransomware
Malware is another significant threat, often distributed through deceptive means like bogus holiday cards or unsolicited emails offering free gifts. Ransomware, a type of malware, locks users out of their devices, demanding a ransom. This particularly targets businesses during the holidays due to increased online activity.
DDoS and Social Engineering Attacks
Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks disrupt traffic to servers, causing significant downtime. Social engineering attacks, including spear phishing and pretexting, manipulate individuals into revealing sensitive information.
Credential Stuffing and Gift Card Scams
Credential stuffing involves using stolen credentials to access multiple accounts. Gift card scams are also rampant, with thieves manipulating gift card codes to make unauthorized purchases.
Unsecured Wi-Fi and IoT Device Vulnerabilities
Unsecured Wi-Fi networks pose risks for identity theft and malware infections. IoT devices, increasingly popular as holiday gifts, also face security vulnerabilities due to weak passwords and unauthorized software updates.
Fake Charities – A Cautionary Note
The holiday spirit often inspires charity, but fake charities exploit this goodwill. It’s essential to research and donate only to reputable organizations. Close to 80% of direct mail and telemarketing charities keep half or more than half of your donation for operating expenses. The safest charities are your church sponsored were most of your donation goes directly to targeted need.
