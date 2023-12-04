The Seagate Golf Club in Delray Beach Unveils Renovated Golf Course
Architect Drew Rogers oversaw renovations for the Championship 18-Hole, Joe Lee Course
Recognized as one of the best golf courses in the region, this full renovation serves to continue to provide our members with the world-class facilities they’ve come to expect.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seagate Golf Club in Delray Beach Unveils Renovated Golf Course
— Alex Schnoeller, Managing Director of The Seagate
Architect Drew Rogers oversaw renovations for the Championship 18-Hole, Joe Lee Course
The Seagate Golf Club, a world-class golf and country club featuring one of the best championship golf courses in Palm Beach County, has reopened its course after a major renovation to its Joe Lee designed 18-hole championship golf course and practice facilities. World renowned architect J. Drew Rogers oversaw the renovation.
The 18-hole championship course winds through 300 acres of Bimini Bermuda grass and tree-lined fairways, while the impressive practice facility offers a fully outfitted driving range, pitching and bunker areas, and staff of PGA professionals. The course closed in April 2023 allowing for the full renovation of the course. The renovation served to enhance the gameplay of each hole and, in some instances, result in complete redesigns. Enhanced gameplay has been delivered with fully integrated improvements to the greens, fairways, tees, bunkers, irrigation, drainage, turfgrasses, landscaping, as well as the driving range and practice facilities.
“Recognized as one of the best golf courses in the region, this full renovation serves to continue to provide our members with the world-class facilities they’ve come to expect,” said Alex Schnoeller, Managing Director of The Seagate.
The Seagate’s Director of Agronomy Alan Fike said, “Our architect carefully analyzed our course and designed the plans for the full renovation of the entirety of our golf facilities. Throughout the renovation, I was on the course each day ensuring that the myriad of intricate design details was executed to plan. We know our members will be very pleased with the results.”
The Seagate Golf Club’s golf course renovations, hole by hole, are summarized here.
The Seagate also renovated its 41,064 square foot Golf Clubhouse, which includes a dining room that serves lunch, brunch, and dinner with both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a Grand Ballroom, Dining Room, Grille Room, and Courtyard. The Clubhouse renovation included architectural finishes in the lobby, meeting rooms and event spaces, locker rooms, corridors and the outdoor patio.
The new design is inspired by the serene and tailored aesthetic of the Clubhouse and history of the greater Palm Beach area. Historic colorways and jute wallcovering in the architecture paired with soft neutrals and sage greens in the upholstery define the relaxed color palette of the refreshed space. Touches include leather tufted couches in intimate seating areas, a custom reception desk detailed in burl wood and accented with a leather top, and new brass glowing alabaster light fixtures. The Clubhouse also contains a new curated art collection displayed throughout blending a mixture of painterly abstract pieces with vintage photos by Slim Aarons of Palm Beach and the surrounding area. In a relaxed nod to Hollywood regency glamour, the patio showcases marble dining tables and rattan furniture on the patio.
About the Seagate Golf Club
The Seagate Golf Club is a world-class golf and country club featuring one of the best championship golf courses in Palm Beach County. This iconic country club in Delray Beach features a newly renovated, Joe Lee designed, 18-hole championship golf course and practice facilities to be revealed December 5th, 2023. Additionally, a Racquets Center offers programs including tennis and pickleball to match every skill level with courts, clinics, and competitions.
The Club also houses a state-of-the-art fitness facility that focuses on total mind/body wellness with Technogym equipment, Kinesis stations, free weights, personally training sessions, and weekly wellbeing activities. Lastly, the Club offers a range of dining options, from casual lunches at the 19th Hole Café to formal dinners in the center dining room. For additional information, and to enjoy a Club membership with access to wellness, tennis, dining, and golf at The Seagate Golf Club please email membershipsales@seagatedelray.com or visit https://www.seagatedelray.com/membership.
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram