Notable Labs to Participate in JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable Labs, Ltd. (“Notable”) (Nasdaq: NTBL), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today announced that Thomas Bock, M.D., CEO of Notable Labs, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit taking place virtually on December 5 – 6, 2023.

JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit:

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Time: 1:00pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Link

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Investor Events & Presentations” on the Notable website at www.notablelabs.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Notable Labs, Inc.

Notable Labs, Ltd. is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), Notable bio-simulates a cancer treatment and aims to predict whether or not a patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Notable’s PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable aims to be the leader in precision medicine and revolutionize the way in which patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them – patient by patient and cancer by cancer. Notable believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product’s medical impact and commercial value faster, higher, and with a greater likelihood of success than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable aims to create dramatic positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at www.notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations: Daniel Ferry, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 


