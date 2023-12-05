Aspire Performance Improvement & NexGen-Digitech announce exclusive Business Diagnostics Partnership across MENA region
NexGen will distribute & deliver Aspire ID8 Diagnostics implementation services as part of a collaborative partnership with Aspire Performance Improvement LtdLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexGen Digitech has partnered with Aspire to bring to market a technology-enabled solution to assist clients with business and technology strategy definition, planning and problem solving through automated maturity assessments for key issues impacting businesses today.
The Aspire ID8 based service turns the traditional consulting model upside down, empowering the clients team to get actively involved and contributing to the decision making process leading to greater participation, ownership, accountability and belief in the prioritised roadmap and action plan to resolve.
The Aspire ID8 based service provides automated spider web maturity diagrams, an end to end prioritised roadmap for change, automated sentiment analysis that enables you to consider different viewpoints visually on specific areas from a line of business, function, department, team. Role type, role category, and additional user defined categories for looking at gender, diversity, locations, age groupings etc.
Headquartered in Hampshire, England Aspire is a well-established consulting, advisory and professional services group that is focused on growing an expanding range of diagnostic service offerings through partnerships through the use of Aspires revolutionary ID8 Business Diagnostic Toolkit.
“NexGen are dedicated to delivering its clients world-class service through innovative new technologies and methods, and we are pleased that together we have agreed a partnership through the use of Aspires ID8 Business Diagnostic product and services to support this commitment,” said Robert Peopall, MD at Aspire Performance Improvement.
Aspire will help NexGen to develop a range of solutions they can provide to clients in the MENA region.
“This innovative technology provides a rapid collaborative and cost efficient solution to tackle our clients business challenges through rapid diagnostic assessments for our clients in the MENA region,” said Faisal Breish, Founder & MD of NexGen DigiTech.
“Aspires well established expertise and technical support in area’s critical to our customer’s business operations, using ground-breaking technologies which automatically determine the required roadmap for change and transformation, are second to none and with further plans in the pipeline will provide a foundation for innovative new service offers which will drive organisational growth.’
‘Building strong and collaborative long-term relationships is key to our success, and I am fortunate to have Aspire as part of the team.’
About NexGen DigiTech
NexGen DigiTech are growth consultants aiming to provide businesses with a range of services that enable them to expand without the need for additional physical facilities, operations or staff. With locations across the Middle East and Africa, the consultancy specialises in supporting IT vendors looking to develop their brand within the MEA region, ensuring minimum time, effort and resources are allocated. At the core of their exceptional services is the ground-breaking solution, Expansion as a Service (EaaS), a game-changer that unlocks the growth potential of businesses. This proprietary offering sets NexGen DigiTech apart as a first-class business growth consultant, providing clients with the means to achieve rapid and efficient scalability without compromising on quality or customer satisfaction.
For further insight and information, please contact Faisal on +971 56 835 5051 or email: info@nexgen-digitech.com
About Aspire Performance Improvement
Aspire Performance Improvement started commercial operations in March 2016 offering a range of services that include M&A Advisory, Exit Readiness Assessments, Equity Growth Assessments, Programme Turnarounds, requirements definition, business case development, search and solution selection and business systems implementation of Front & Back Office Systems. Business solutions enabled by the latest digital technologies and we enjoy helping our clients solve problems and maximise the value delivered to their business.
For further insight and information, please contact Robert on +44 (0) 7500 003 594 or email: contactus@aspirepi.com or visit our website http://www.aspirepi.com.
Robert Peopall
Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd
+44 7500 003594
robertpeopall@aspirepi.com
