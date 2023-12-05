evok advertising Helps Launch Rescue Outreach Mission's #GiveMe5 Campaign for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
The #GiveMe5 campaign rallied community and business support to help spread awareness and encourage donations throughout the week.
We're very grateful for the team at evok advertising and their commitment to help make our community a better place. They’ve allowed us to share our message in ways we couldn't do without them.”LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rescue Outreach Mission, a non-profit organization providing resources and assistance for Central Florida's hungry and homeless, leveraged social media to creatively spread facts and encourage donations during National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week from November 13-19. evok advertising, a full-service digital marketing agency, led the strategy and execution of the awareness campaign. Utilizing their expertise in social media marketing and community engagement campaigns, evok developed the central #GiveMe5 concept and timed content calendar to align with National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week.
— Chris Ham, Executive Director, Rescue Outreach Mission
The #GiveMe5 campaign generated significant visibility and engagement on Rescue Outreach Mission's social channels, including:
Facebook: 5 social posts, 48,288 impressions, 901 engagements, 43 new page likes/followers
Instagram: 5 social posts, 3,397 accounts reached, 203 engagements, 10 new followers
This does not include social media metrics for participating businesses and influencers, just for Rescue Outreach Mission’s owned social media pages.
The campaign asked online supporters to donate $5 by clicking the link in the posts or give 5 minutes of their time to help spread awareness. By giving, five dollars would help provide life-changing assistance to people in need right in their own community. Content during the week educated followers on impacts through facts and personal stories spotlighting different affected demographics each day.
The #GiveMe5 social media campaign was made possible through sponsorships from local businesses, including Veterans Entrepreneurship Initiative, Focal Point Coaching & Training Excellence, Energized Exteriors, Union Home Mortgage, and evok advertising’s unique digital marketing strategy. Their support allowed Rescue Outreach Mission to expand the campaign's reach and engagement within the community.
In addition, influencers including Ricky Ly (@tastychomps), Brin & Morgan (@OrlandoFoodBabes), and Eddie (@Givemebites) utilized their own platforms to share the campaign with their engaged networks of followers.
Other businesses also stepped up to participate, including Donutste Kitchen and Co., Dontste Doughnuts, Hollerbach's German Restaurant, The Joint at West End, Discovery Chiropractic, Arcade Monsters, Rockpit Brewing, Restoration Church of Sanford, and evok advertising.
A special thanks goes out to Donutste Doughnuts for their inspiring story of going from being homeless to now owning a thriving plant-based donut business serving the Lake Mary community.
About Rescue Outreach Mission
Rescue Outreach Mission is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit serving the disadvantaged and homeless in Central Florida since 1976, with a mission to provide resources that prevent homelessness and help those experiencing it become self-sufficient. Learn more at https://romcfl.org.
The campaign brought the community together to create a real impact for this important cause.
