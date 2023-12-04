Dianthus Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Dianthus”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it granted an equity award on December 1, 2023 as a material inducement to employment of the newly-hired Chief Scientific Officer, Jeffrey Stavenhagen, Ph.D. The inducement grant was approved by the Company's independent Compensation Committee and was made as a material inducement to Dr. Stavenhagen’s acceptance of employment with Dianthus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The inducement grant consists of a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 96,000 shares of the Company's common stock with a 10-year term and an exercise price of $11.27 per share. The options vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and in equal monthly installments for the following 36 months. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of a stand-alone inducement award agreement outside of the Amended and Restated Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Equity Incentive Plan (the “Equity Plan”), but is generally subject to the same terms and conditions that apply to awards granted under the Equity Plan.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Jennifer Davis Ruff

Dianthus Therapeutics

jdavisruff@dianthustx.com