Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 259,162 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $1.6295.



The pro-rata redemption rate will be 20.77% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 208 units will be redeemed).

Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before December 20, 2023.