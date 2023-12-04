SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Set to Host Virtual Public Meetings Dec. 6-7

WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and the SBA Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold their next set of public meetings on December 6 and 7.

These public meetings allow a space for business owners, committee members, and advocates to collaborate on ways to help America’s veteran-owned small businesses thrive and give them access to the necessary tools and resources to grow.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development Meeting

Who : Timothy Green, Acting Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business

Development

IATF members: Departments of Veterans Affairs, Treasury, Defense and Labor; U.S.

General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina

Military Business Center; American Legion; VET-Force; National Veteran Small

Business Coalition.

When : 1-3 p.m. ET

How : Participants may join at this link: https://bit.ly/IATF-Dec23. Participants may also

join by phone at 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 564 607 216#.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs Meeting

Who : Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman Opening Remarks

Timothy Green, Acting Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business

Development

Robert Bailey, ACVBA chairperson, Veteran small business owner

Department of Veterans Affairs: small business update

Madison Services Group: legislative updates

ACVBA committee members (list)

When : 9 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

How : Public participants may join at this link: https://bit.ly/ACVBA-Dec23 Public participants

may also join by phone at 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 905 930 636#

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by Dec. 4 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Meeting minutes will be available after both meetings at sba.gov/ovbd under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

