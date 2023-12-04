Kids' Test Kitchen: Redefining Kid-Food

A Cooking Enrichment Program on a Mission

Wakefield, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids' Test Kitchen is a cooking enrichment program focused on teaching kids how tasty vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can be - and how much fun it is to incorporate them into our meals. With a commitment to redefine ‘kid-food’, while having fun, our program is quickly gaining momentum with schools and recreation departments as an enrichment option.

"Kids' Cooking" Kids' Test Kitchen was founded to bridge the gap between fun and nutrition. Kids have a blast as they work to transform raw, whole, seasonal ingredients into a finished dish. “Our most basic motivation is to teach kids to that food isn't scary. While we expect participation, the choice to eat at the end of class is always ones' own." said Founder Emily Seward. “Our goal is to utilize hands-on engagement, enthusiastic facilitation, and zero pressure tasting opportunities, coupled with colorful print support and a take home of the focal ingredient to inspire a nutrition intervention for the entire family.” This unique program is designed to work anywhere with table space and electricity - no kitchen is required for hosting. If you eat, you ought to cook - Kids' Test Kitchen can be tailored to nearly any age and size group. We explore nutrition, prepare tasty dishes, practice basic cooking techniques, and try new ingredients.

Kids' Test Kitchen is a mobile program that empowers kids to transform fresh ingredients into delicious finished recipes that they can be proud to recreate with family.

School and Recreation partners choose to book Kids' Test Kitchen multiple times throughout the school year. We’d love to hear from you – if you represent a school or organization, ando0; offer after-school programming, consider adding Kids' Test Kitchen to your catalog! Educators, nutritionists, or any other kid-savvy individuals, we’d love to hear from you too! If our mission resonates with you, consider joining our team. We are on a mission to redefine 'kid-food' - and we can't do it without you!

