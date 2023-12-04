New Haven Barracks/Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/2/2023 @ 1244 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 202 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont.

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Randy A. McEntee

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

VICTIM: Baldev Singh

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 2, 2023 at approximately 1244 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred earlier in the day. Further investigation revealed that Randy A. McEentee of New Haven was involved in a verbal argument with Baldev Singh. McEentee subsequently pushed Singh to the ground causing minor injuries to Singh. On December 4, 2023, McEentee was located and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 @ 1230 PM.

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Middlebury

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

