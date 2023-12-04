Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5004739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/2/2023 @ 1244 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 202 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont.

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Randy A. McEntee

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

 

VICTIM: Baldev Singh

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 2, 2023 at approximately 1244 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred earlier in the day.  Further investigation revealed that Randy A. McEentee of New Haven was involved in a verbal argument with Baldev Singh.  McEentee subsequently pushed Singh to the ground causing minor injuries to Singh.  On December 4, 2023, McEentee was located and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of simple assault.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 @ 1230 PM.

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Middlebury

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

