New Haven Barracks/Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004739
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/2/2023 @ 1244 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 202 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont.
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Randy A. McEntee
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.
VICTIM: Baldev Singh
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 2, 2023 at approximately 1244 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred earlier in the day. Further investigation revealed that Randy A. McEentee of New Haven was involved in a verbal argument with Baldev Singh. McEentee subsequently pushed Singh to the ground causing minor injuries to Singh. On December 4, 2023, McEentee was located and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 @ 1230 PM.
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Middlebury
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
