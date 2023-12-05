The Hollywood Stars: 50th Anniversary Show for LA Classic Rockers Steeped in Rock History

The Hollywood Stars, 1974. L to R: Mark Anthony, Ruben De Fuentes, Terry Rae, Kevin Barnhill, Scott Phares. (Photo courtesy Scott Phares) The Hollywood Stars, 2023. L to R: Terry Rae, Jeff Jourard, Scott Phares, George Keller, Michael Rummans. (Photo courtesy Scott Phares) "Shine Like a Radio: The Great Lost 1974 Album" brought long-overdue recognition to the Hollywood Stars

Legendary '70s rock band The Hollywood Stars announce 50th anniversary free concert Dec. 16 in Tarzana, CA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic rock fans are burning up the Internet on news that The Hollywood Stars will play a free 50th anniversary commemorative concert on December 16, 2023, at the Maui Sugar Mill Saloon in Tarzana, CA. It’s a long-awaited triumphant comeback story for one of the greatest “should-have-been-huge” bands of the 1970s.

The Hollywood Stars are a story of an immensely popular local act whose fans would line up to see them play on the Sunset Strip at the Whisky a Go Go and the Starwood in the 1970s. They are one of the few bands to release a split single with The Kinks, whom they opened for in 1977. Journey, Van Halen, Quiet Riot and Iggy and the Stooges opened for them, and they opened for The Ramones, The New York Dolls, Bo Diddley and The James Gang. The group’s rhythm guitarist Mark Anthony co-wrote a number of the band’s original songs, some of which became much more famous as covers (Alice Cooper’s “Escape,” KISS’s “King of the Night Time World.”)

Producer Kim Fowley (creator of the all-female rock band The Runaways that introduced Joan Jett) assembled the Hollywood Stars in 1973 as Los Angeles’ answer to the New York Dolls, the American pioneers of the Glam Rock movement that included David Bowie, The Sweet and Suzi Quatro. Fowley handpicked talented young musicians from the Sunset Strip’s local scene, starting with singer Scott Phares of the band Adrian, then adding seasoned musicians Terry Rae (The Flamin’ Groovies) and Ruben De Fuentes (Meatloaf). The band chose Gary Van Dyke as their bass player, and Fowley added his chauffeur Mark Anthony on rhythm guitar. The Hollywood Stars played their first show on December 17, 1973, headlining the Whisky a Go Go.

The Hollywood Stars were signed to Columbia Records in 1974, and Bill Szymczyk (The Eagles, Joe Walsh, B.B. King) produced an album for the band that initially went unreleased. However, this album was released on vinyl LP in 2013 under the title "Shine Like a Radio: The Great Lost 1974 Album." Upon its release, Record Collector magazine called the album “one of the most vital reissues of the year.” The band recorded a second album in 1976 at the now-fabled Sound City Recording Studios with Neil Merryweather (Lita Ford) producing. It too went unreleased, but received even more critical accolades when it saw the light of day in 2019 under the title "Sound City."

The band’s recording contract with Arista Records would yield their third recording and the first to receive a wide release. Entitled "The Hollywood Stars" (1977), the LP featured an appearance from studio musician Nicky Hopkins (The Rolling Stones) and became a cult favorite with collectors. The band then toured with The Kinks, opening for the group on their Sleepwalker tour. Ex-members of the Hollywood Stars went on to work with heavy metal pioneers Blue Cheer (“Summertime Blues”) and Steppenwolf after the band’s breakup.

The success of 2013’s "Shine Like a Radio" led the band to record a music video for their song “King of the Night Time World,” which was initially re-recorded by KISS for the album "Destroyer" (1976). The band reformed full time in 2018 with original members Scott Phares, Terry Rae, Michael Rummans, and Ruben De Fuentes as members. In 2023, the band welcomed new members George Keller (The Sloths) and Jeff Jourard of 1980s new wave act the Motels (“Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer”). The group is recording a full-length LP of new material as this article goes to press.

The LA Weekly called the first show with new members Keller and Jourard “an absolute blast,” stating that “much fun was had by all.” Even more fun looks to be had at the band’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The Hollywood Stars play their 50th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Maui Sugar Mill Saloon, 18389 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356. Free cover. Garage rock acts the Slamdinistas (featuring Loren Molinare of 1970s proto-punk act The Dogs) and the Drool Brothers open.

King of the Night Time World - The Hollywood Stars